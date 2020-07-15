COVID-19 Pushes Sales of High Flow Nasal Cannula: Future Market Insights Study

DUBAI, U.A.E, July 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Market research company Future Market Insights' projections on the high flow nasal cannula market reveal that the market is slated to be valued at ~US$ 18 Bn by 2030.

Growing prevalence of respiratory disorders have led to an increase in the uptake of high-flow nasal cannula (HFNC) devices. The Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) acknowledges the high-flow nasal cannula oxygenation therapy as a standard recommended therapy across the United States, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Following this development, healthcare providers are facilitating extensive research on how to better integrate this technology in providing relief for severely infected patients. In the pre-COVID-19 scenario, HFNC was being administered to patients with acute respiratory distress syndrome (ARDS) and acute lung injury (ALI). These conditions were responsible for a majority of respiratory casualties.

Such extensive applications to correct respiratory anomalies is anticipated to sustain the market demand for HFNC treatment solutions and devices throughout the forecast period.

"While COVID-19 is the primary growth accelerator for the short-term, prevalence of other chronic respiratory ailments will sustain HFNC demand for the remaining forecast," opines an FMI analyst.

Key Takeaways from FMI's High Flow Nasal Cannula Market Report

North America and Europe shall capture half of the HFNC market

and shall capture half of the HFNC market E-commerce to be the most widely used channels for HFNC device delivery due to preference for contactless transactions

Homecare settings to extensively use HFNC treatment devices

Infant bronchitis and pneumocephalus to generate fertile ground for HFNC treatment during 2020-2030

Single-use nasal cannulas gain traction during the COVID-19 crisis

High flow nasal cannula market shall expand at over 12% CAGR in 2020

High Flow Nasal Cannula Market- Key Trends

Continuous product launches to flood the global HFNC market as vendors look to acquire a competitive edge over their rivals

Smooth oxygen delivery of heated, humidified oxygen at a flow rate of 60 liters per minute makes HFNC an ideal treatment method for respiratory patients

Partnerships and collaborations with research institutions and hospitals are increasing in order to provide treatment for severely affected COVID-19 patients

High Flow Nasal Cannula Market: Region-wise Analysis

Single-use HFNC devices are gaining traction across the German, Japanese and English markets respectively

The United States market shall expand at over 10% CAGR by 2020-end

market shall expand at over 10% CAGR by 2020-end Growing healthcare literacy amongst the population shall propel HFNC usage in India and China

and Japan dominates the East-Asian high flow nasal cannula market

High Flow Nasal Cannula Market: Competitive Landscape

The high flow nasal cannula market is characterized by the presence of numerous players, making the market highly fragmented. The players are capitalizing on new product launches to acquire a market foothold.

For instance, in Jan 2019, ResMed unveiled its MOBI portable oxygen concentrator across the US market to address patients suffering from chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD). Later that year, in May 2019, Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Ltd. launched the Optiflow 3S nasal cannula technology.

Likewise, Teleflex launched the Hudson RCI Comfort Flo Plus Cannula which concentrates on administering oxygen to the upper airway dead space, providing a greater level of comfort.

High Flow Nasal Cannula Market Taxonomy

Component

Air/Oxygen Blender

Active Humidifier

Nasal Cannulas

Heated Inspiratory Circuit

Consumables

Medical Application

Acute Respiratory Failure

Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD)

Bronchiectasis

Carbon Monoxide Toxicity

Sleep Apnea

Acute Heart Failure

Others

End User

Hospitals

Specialty Clinics

Long-term Care Centers

Ambulatory Care Centers

Homecare Settings

Region/Country

North America

U.S

Canada

Latin America

Argentina

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of LATAM

Europe

EU-5

Russia

Rest of Europe

South Asia

India

Thailand

Indonesia

Malaysia

Rest of South Asia

East Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Oceania

Australia

New Zealand

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

GCC

South Africa

Rest of MEA

