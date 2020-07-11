|
COVID-19 - State of emergency renewed for Montréal agglomeration
MONTRÉAL, July 10, 2020 /CNW Telbec/ - In accordance with the Civil Protection Act, Montréal's executive committee has renewed on July 10 the state of emergency for the urban agglomeration of Montréal for a period of five days.
The local state of emergency, which was declared on March 27, grants exceptional powers to the urban agglomeration, enabling it to respond to the current pandemic across its territory. In particular, it gives the urban agglomeration the power to mobilize the necessary resources and workforce to fight COVID-19.
Montréal continues to collaborate closely with its team of experts from its emergency response coordination centre, the regional public health department and the healthcare network to fight the spread of COVID-19.
Read more: Civil Protection Act
