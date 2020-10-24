+++ Jetzt mehr über Kryptowährungen erfahren und direkt mit dem Handel beginnen** +++-w-
COVID-19 - State of emergency renewed for the urban agglomeration of Montréal

MONTRÉAL, Oct. 24, 2020 /CNW Telbec/ - In accordance with the Civil Protection Act, Montréal's executive committee has renewed the state of emergency for the urban agglomeration of Montréal on October 24, for a period of five days. 

During its regular meeting held on October 22, 2020, the urban agglomeration council adopted a by-law amendment under the Civil Protection Act, enabling the executive committee to renew the state of emergency for the entire agglomeration for five days at a time, through November 19. This way, Montréal can extend its state of emergency without requiring an urban agglomeration meeting every time. 

The local state of emergency, which was declared on March 27, grants exceptional powers to the urban agglomeration, enabling it to respond to the current pandemic across its territory. In particular, it gives the urban agglomeration the power to mobilize the necessary resources and workforce to fight COVID-19. 

The urban agglomeration of Montréal continues to collaborate closely with its team of experts from its emergency response coordination centre, the regional public health department and the healthcare network, in order to fight the spread of COVID-19. 

Read more: Civil Protection Act

Montréal's Web portal: montreal.ca

SOURCE Ville de Montréal

