24.11.2020 00:18:00

COVID-19 - State of emergency renewed for the urban agglomeration of Montréal

MONTRÉAL, Nov. 23, 2020 /CNW Telbec/ - In accordance with the Civil Protection Act, Montréal's executive committee has renewed the state of emergency for the urban agglomeration of Montréal on November 23, for a period of five days. 

The local state of emergency, which was declared on March 27, grants exceptional powers to the urban agglomeration, enabling it to respond to the current pandemic across its territory. In particular, it gives the urban agglomeration the power to mobilize the necessary resources and workforce to fight COVID-19. 

The urban agglomeration of Montréal continues to collaborate closely with its team of experts from its emergency response coordination centre, the regional public health department and the healthcare network, in order to fight the spread of COVID-19. 

Read more: Civil Protection Act

Montréal's Web portal: montreal.ca

SOURCE Ville de Montréal

