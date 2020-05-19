COVID-19 Technology Could Accelerate Reopening of Hospitality Industry

Contact tracing critical to transitioning industry back from take-out to dine-in

CALGARY, Alberta, May 19, 2020 /CNW/ -- Patronscan, a leading manufacturer of I.D. scanning technology, has developed a contact tracing guest registry that can help the hospitality, sports and entertainment industry transition from an era of stay-at-home orders to open for business.

"To restore economic growth and jobs, public healthcare experts are wrestling with how best to transition bars and restaurants from take-out to dine-in and how to reintroduce the public to gathering safely in public spaces as stay-at-home orders are relaxed," said Alberio Bathory-Frota, CEO of Patronscan, a worldwide I.D. scanning firm. "To assure customers that a place of business has social distancing protocols in place and that they will be notified of any potential health risk, Patronscan has developed an electronic guest registry that measures occupancy levels and makes contact tracing faster and safer. Guest registries are a powerful tool for businesses seeking to rebuild their customer base and to get workers back on payroll."

Underscoring the challenge of getting people back to work, Bathory-Frota said, "Government agencies throughout the world are releasing COVID-19 guidelines so that restaurants, bars, movie theaters, sporting events and other public venues can open safely. Their challenge is how to restore economic activity and jobs without exposing customers and employees to potential health risks. An increasing number of public healthcare experts believe contact tracing and guest registries are part of the solution."

New Zealand has adopted a national policy of requiring its hospitality industry to register all guests, a protocol to control occupancy and to reduce the spread of coronavirus through contact tracing. If a customer or employee contracts COVID-19, healthcare providers use the information to notify employees and customers of the need to be tested and/or seek medical care. The States of Washington, Maine and Rhode Island have similar policies, both mandatory and voluntary, as do the cities of Austin, Texas and New Orleans, Louisiana.

Patronscan can work with healthcare agencies and various business industries to customize software features to meet or exceed established social distancing protocols and to comply with privacy laws. The user-friendly technology allows businesses to quickly process, authenticate and store customer information in compliance with local privacy laws. The registry ensures that data is accurate, secured off-site, protected and then permanently deleted between 3-4 weeks, or as determined by government guidelines. The software uses iOS, Android devices, or Patronscan's I.D. scanner kiosks to scan/swipe government issued I.D.s. This is a safer alternative to registering guests on a notepad. Data is not shared with third parties or stored with government agencies. It is not designed to deny patrons entrance to an establishment, nor is it an app that tracks a patron's internet activities. The registry will be offered free to non-profit organizations and Patronscan's existing customers. For product information, www.patronscan.com/covid19-guest-register

Since 2005, Patronscan, a Canadian firm, has equipped businesses with technology that provides greater security for their guests, staff and property. Patronscan protects over 600 venues, spanning 200 cities worldwide, and has scanned over 100 million government issued identifications (I.D.s). Patronscan is a leader in bar and nightclub technology that identifies underaged drinkers and protects businesses and customers by identifying patrons with a history of property damage, violent behavior and sexual assault.

Contact: Marko Mlikotin

River City Communications

marko@rivercitycomm.com

916.799.7574 (PST)

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/covid-19-technology-could-accelerate-reopening-of-hospitality-industry-301061269.html

SOURCE Patronscan