COVID-19 Update: Fort Lauderdale Service Updates

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., April 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- In an effort to ensure the continued safety of drivers and riders, the Downtown Fort Lauderdale Transportation Management Association (TMA) has introduced several temporary service changes to the Fort Lauderdale Sun Trolley as of Wednesday, April 1, 2020.

"Public transportation serves a vital role in connecting neighbors to grocery stores, pharmacies, and medical treatment facilities," said the Executive Director of the TMA, Robyn Chiarelli. "Following guidance and directives from the Florida Department of Health (FDOH), the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), Broward County, and the City of Fort Lauderdale, these modifications are intended to mitigate community spread of COVID-19 while still allowing us to provide essential transportation services."

As of April 1, the TMA has instituted alternate seating on all vehicles by blocking off every other seat to facilitate social distancing. Additionally, riders are encouraged to board through the rear door, vehicle capacity is limited to nine passengers, and all Sun Trolley drivers are having their temperatures checked daily.

The following route-specific updates are also in effect as of April 1:

The Beach Link is operating using two vehicles rather than the usual three. Fares on the Beach Link are temporarily suspended.

The Las Olas Link is operating using one vehicle rather than the usual two. Fares on the Las Olas Link are temporarily suspended.

The Seabreeze Tram remains suspended until further notice.

"The TMA remains committed to serving the Fort Lauderdale community through public transit options," said Chiarelli. "We intend to make these service updates minimally disruptive and are eager to resume normal operation as soon as it is safe."

For more information about these changes, visit bit.ly/COVID-19TransitUpdate. Any additional updates will be communicated through the Sun Trolley website, social media channels, and app.

ABOUT TMA (Transportation Management Association)

Founded in 1992, the Downtown Fort Lauderdale Transportation Management Association (TMA), a nonprofit 501(c)3 organization, manages the Sun Trolley and the Riverwalk Water Trolley. Approximately 30,000 passengers per month utilize the TMA's seven routes connecting residents, tourists and working professionals from Fort Lauderdale's neighborhoods to Broward County Transit, Tri-Rail and Brightline, as well as destinations such as Fort Lauderdale Beach, the Broward County Courthouse and the Galleria at Fort Lauderdale. TMA services are provided without regard to race, color, or national origin.

