COVID 19 Update: Stoma Filter to Meet N95 Specifications, Protects Against SARS-CoV-2

NEWTOWN SQUARE, Pa., May 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- There is a part of the population to which COVID-19 poses a higher risk and the filter can protect users from the risk of breathing in particulates contaminated with SARS-CoV-2. Recognizing the need for laryngectomees to have the same level of protection as normal breathers, DeanRoseCrans has developed a "protective mask" just for them.

Laryngectomees breathe through a stoma, not their nose and mouth, so a conventional mask, even rated N95 gives them no protection. The new "protective mask" for a laryngectomee is actually a 3 inch square of N95 filter material with tape on all four sides. The tape holds it in place over the stoma and protects against the virus coming in from the side.

Dr. Baraff, developer of this new stoma filter says, "It's much better than a typical N95 mask which leaks around the sides, tends to fog up glasses, and is uncomfortable. For once the laryngectomee has the advantage."

The N95 specification describes the products used by healthcare workers to protect themselves against COVID-19 by preventing the coronavirus, or SARS-CoV-2, from being breathed in. To meet the needs of laryngectomees, DeanRosecrans has developed a new filter that removes 95% of particles in the 0.1 to 0.3-micron size range.

More information can be found at DeanRoseCrans.com.

These filters are covered by insurance and Medicare.

The founder of DeanRosecrans, a laryngectomee himself, created his company in 1972 to improve the quality of life for laryngectomy patients. The company, named for its founder, offers quality stoma supplies, including but not limited to foam filters, shower collars, beaded stoma covers, speech aids and replacement batteries for Servox. DeanRosecrans always strives to provide excellence in our business.

DeanRosecrans Foam Filters are chemical and dye-free and made in the USA.

Same Day Shipping: All items are in stock and shipped the same day if order received before 3 pm EST (except Saturday or Sunday).

Insurance: Medicare and Private Insurance assignment. Click here for details and forms.

Customer Service: Our friendly, knowledgeable Customer Service Representatives recognize your needs. If you have a question about any of our products, just contact us. We'd like to hear from you.

Dr. David Baraff, General Manager, DeanRosecrans, Inc.

610 356-6443

info@deanrosecrans.com

