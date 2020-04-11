COVID-19 Update: Sun Trolley and Riverwalk Water Trolley Service Updates

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., April 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Downtown Fort Lauderdale Transportation Management Association (TMA) will be introducing service changes to the Fort Lauderdale Sun Trolley and the Riverwalk Water Trolley beginning Monday, April 13, 2020. These new changes come as the TMA and the City of Fort Lauderdale continue to work together to ensure the safety of drivers and riders against the community spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19).

"As we modify our programming to meet current demand and to uphold public health guidelines, we do so with our riders and drivers in mind," said the Executive Director of the TMA, Robyn Chiarelli. "These latest service updates are in alignment with national trends and will allow us to continue to mitigate community spread of COVID-19 while still providing essential transportation services to the Fort Lauderdale community."

The following route-specific updates will go into effect on April 13:

The Downtown Link will remain in operation using a single vehicle.

The Beach Link will remain in operation using a single vehicle. Fares on the Beach Link will continue to be temporarily suspended.

The Las Olas Link will remain in operation using a single vehicle and the service schedule will be offered from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Fares on the Las Olas Link continue to be temporarily suspended.

Fares on the Las Olas Link continue to be temporarily suspended. The Riverwalk Water Trolley will be temporarily suspended until further notice.

The Seabreeze Tram remains suspended until further notice.

The Neighborhood and NW Community Links' schedules remain unchanged.

In addition to these route-specific changes, social distancing precautions are still in effect. Stacked seating is implemented by blocking off every other seat, and vehicle capacity is limited to nine passengers. Additionally, riders are encouraged to board through the rear door when possible and all Sun Trolley drivers are having their temperatures checked daily.

"The TMA continues to monitor this constantly evolving situation," said Chiarelli. "As always, we remain committed to providing essential transportation services for the Fort Lauderdale community and are working hard to keep service disruptions to a minimum."

For more information about these changes, visit https://bit.ly/STServiceChangesApril13 or call 954-TROLLEY (954-876-5539). Any additional updates will be communicated through the Sun Trolley's website, social media channels, and app.

ABOUT TMA (Transportation Management Association)

Founded in 1992, the Downtown Fort Lauderdale Transportation Management Association (TMA), a nonprofit 501(c)3 organization, manages the Sun Trolley and the Riverwalk Water Trolley. Approximately 30,000 passengers per month utilize the TMA's seven routes connecting residents, tourists and working professionals from Fort Lauderdale's neighborhoods to Broward County Transit, Tri-Rail and Brightline, as well as destinations such as Fort Lauderdale Beach, the Broward County Courthouse and the Galleria at Fort Lauderdale. TMA services are provided without regard to race, color, or national origin.

