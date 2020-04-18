COVID-19: Videotron extends unlimited data on Internet plans to June 30, 2020

MONTRÉAL, April 18, 2020 /CNW Telbec/ - Videotron today announced that it is extending the lifting of data caps on its customers' residential and business Internet plans until June 30, 2020. The move will help support telework and allow people to stay connected without worrying about going over their plan's data limit. Videotron initially removed Internet data caps on March 13, 2020, and the other major Canadian telecommunications companies followed suit with similar measures.

"We have taken a series of initiatives to make life easier under these exceptional circumstances," says Jean-François Pruneau, President and CEO of Videotron. "Our priority is to enable our customers to focus on what matters most: their health and that of their loved ones. We are therefore extending all of our measures to June 30."

Since the outbreak began, Videotron has taken a number of proactive steps to help its customers deal with the extraordinary situation:

Data caps on residential and business Internet plans removed until June 30, 2020

Roaming charges outside Canada and Daily Traveller Pass fee suspended until June 30, 2020

and Daily Traveller Pass fee suspended until Some 50 specialty channels unscrambled

A hundred titles of exclusive on-demand content available free of charge

Installations and other work at customers' premises conducted via videoconference with a technician

Prevention and information to fight COVID-related phishing schemes

Relief for customers who have difficulty making payment, on a case-by-case basis

For more information about the measures Videotron has put in place, visit our COVID-19 page: http://bit.ly/COVID_19_Videotron

About Videotron

Videotron (www.videotron.com), a wholly owned subsidiary of Quebecor Media Inc., is an integrated communications company engaged in cable television, interactive multimedia development, Internet access, cable telephone and mobile telephone services. Videotron is a leader in new technologies with its Helix home entertainment and management platform. As of December 31, 2019, Videotron was serving 1,531,800 cable and IP television customers, and 459,300 subscribers to its Club illico over-the-top video service. Videotron is also the Québec leader in high-speed Internet access, with 1,727,300 subscribers to its cable service as of December 31, 2019. As of the same date, Videotron had 1,330,500 subscriber connections to its mobile telephone service and was providing cable telephone service to 1,027,300 Québec households and organizations. Videotron has been recognized as one of Montréal's top employers.

SOURCE Videotron