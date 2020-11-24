COVID-19's Dramatic Impact on California Automobile Safety

VISALIA, Calif., Nov. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- While 2020 saw a dramatic drop in automobile accidents resulting from COVID-conscious citizens staying at home, reckless speeding drivers have increased on California streets.

Maison Law Personal Injury Law Firm in Central Valley recently conducted an accident study comparing 2020 accident statistics to those of 2019.

Maison noted that accident rates across California saw accident reductions as significant as 75%.

Similarly, auto accidents caused by speeding had been cut in half as of July 6, 2020 in comparison to the same period in 2019.

While there have been fewer accidents caused by speeding, California Highway Patrol (CHP) saw a 46% increase in tickets issued for drivers speeding at or above 100mph and a dramatic increase of fatal outcomes for accidents caused by speeding.

Prior to 2020, a fatal accident occurred in Los Angeles roughly every 36 hours. Even though there have been fewer cars on the roads in 2020, the fatality rate has stayed the same.

Maison Law's charts show that as of February 10, 2020, there were 858 accidents per week in California caused by speeding (CBS). By July 6th, there were only 277 accidents per week (CBS) Even though there were only a third of the accidents (CBS), there were the same number of fatal outcomes in Los Angeles.

The uptick in high-speed drivers likely correlated with the decrease in cars on the road, leading to an increase in opportunity to accelerate to high speeds.

