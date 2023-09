COVID Vaccine Sales Are Declining. But Here's How They're Still Driving Growth at Moderna.

Right now, Moderna (NASDAQ: MRNA) generates pretty much all of its revenue from one product: its coronavirus vaccine. That was fine in early pandemic days, as strong vaccine demand equaled billions of dollars in sales every quarter.But as we move toward a post-pandemic world, and as vaccine sales slip, investors have shied away from the biotech player. As a result, the shares are heading for a 39% decline this year.Before you turn your back on Moderna stock, though, there's something you should know: Vaccine sales still are driving growth at this innovative biotech. Let's find out how -- and if this makes the stock a buy.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel