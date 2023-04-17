Coway Drops Limited-Edition Air Purifier Featuring Dreamy Abstract Art Designs by Korean Artist Haily Hills

Only 540 units of these colorful art versions of the Airmega 250, one of Coway's top-rated air purifier models, will be released

LOS ANGELES, April 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Coway, a leading wellness tech company, today launched the Airmega 250 Art, an air purifier designed to function as an eye-catching art piece while efficiently clearing the air. This is a limited edition model, with just 540 total units available in three abstract designs that fit seamlessly with any space's decor.

From colorful refrigerators to TVs in picture frames, appliances are being transformed into statement pieces to create visual interest for homes beyond typical wall art. For the homeowner or renter who wants to create a healthier living space without sacrificing style, Coway partnered with Korean artist Haily Hills to treat the air purifier as a canvas, combining functionality with great design. Hills is known for her abstract paintings that make use of natural materials as motifs, and has attracted over 125K fans on Instagram. Her colorful collection of pieces for the collaboration are inspired by elements in nature: Vanilla Sky, Green Breeze, and Pink Pebbles.

"I thought that Coway's design philosophy – which emphasizes the design of natural materials – would be a meaningful match with the motif of nature in my work," Hills said. "As the home serves as the healing space from a tough daily life for many people, I hope my artwork will contribute to this healing process."

At $499, the Airmega 250 Art shares all the features of the award-winning Airmega 250, including a washable pre-filter, activated carbon filter and certified Green True HEPA™ filter technology that helps consumers breathe safer and cleaner air. The filter can remove 99.97% of airborne particles, such as bacteria, fungi, mold and pollen. It also efficiently inactivates various harmful sources and removes 99.999%1 of nano-size particulate matter down to 0.01 micron, which is even smaller than viruses and bacteria. Noted for its remarkable power despite its small size, the Airmega 250 is a favorite model of Gear Patrol and Design Milk.

The Airmega 250 Art offers additional convenient features such as:

Real-time air quality indicator with LED color display

Smart modes (auto, sleep, eco) that automatically adjust the three-level fan speeds based on space's air quality conditions

Rapid Mode that activates when air quality needs a boost, running at maximum power until the air quality is clean

Filter replacement indicators

Compact size (Dimensions: 19.7 x 18.5 x 8.3 inches)

Covers up to 881 ft² (82 m²) (2 air changes/hr.) / 1,762 ft²(164 m²)(1 air change/hr.), more than the average US apartment size

You can now purchase the Coway Airmega 250 Art exclusively at cowaymega.com.

About Coway

Our obsession with home health began in Korea in 1989. Today, Coway is proud to bring our award-winning products and home health expertise to the US with Coway Airmega air purifiers, Coway Bidetmega for bathrooms, and Coway Aquamega water purifiers. Since our founding, Coway has become a global leader in intensive research, engineering, and innovation, amassing 6,737 intellectual property rights in all.

The Coway R&D Center, an environmental technology research institute, has 434 researchers, developing technologies around all aspects of life. The center also serves as our environmental quality, design, and cosmetics institute. Whether researching billions of data points to document air quality, conducting hundreds of tests to create the perfect seat for every body shape, or employing twenty-three certified water sommeliers—when we say we're obsessed with health, we mean it. For more information, please visit https://cowaymega.com or http://newsroom.coway.com.

About Haily Hills

Haily Hills is a graphic designer and artist who has been active in Korea and abroad for more than 15 years. Her work has received international accolades such as the Red Dot Communication Design Award, IF Communication Award, and Asia Digital Art Award. Haily graduated from Seoul National University's College of Fine Arts. For more, please visit https://www.hailyhills.com/.

1 Coway air purifiers has been proven to trap dust, pollen, dander, viruses and bacteria in the air based on KCL (Korea Conformity Laboratories) testing. They have been tested in a 30m³ size chamber according to the Korea Air Cleaning Association standard (SPS-KACA 002-132:2018 Modified) to measure the 0.01㎛ size of particle removal rate. It was tested on maximum fan speed in normal room temperature and humidity conditions. The performance may vary in the actual living environment of customers.

→ Tested with 150, 160, AP-1216L, AP-1512HH, AP-1512HHS, 200M, Icon, IconS, 230, 240, 250, 250S, 250 Art, 300, 300S, 400, 400S, ProX.

Media Contact:

Coway@codewordagency.com

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/coway-drops-limited-edition-air-purifier-featuring-dreamy-abstract-art-designs-by-korean-artist-haily-hills-301798001.html

SOURCE Coway USA Inc.