CoWorx Seeks Staff for Immediate Openings at Scarborough Laboratory

SACO, Maine, May 6, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- CoWorx Staffing Services is looking to fill 1,000 Production Associate positions in Scarborough, Maine. First and 3rd shift positions are immediately available.

Newly hired employees will be working on the assembly of diagnostic test kits. These are entry level production positions, requiring a high school diploma or general education degree (GED), or equivalent combination of experience and education, and English-speaking proficiency.

Interested persons may apply directly at https://www.coworxstaffing.com/nowhiring/ or contact CoWorx Staffing Services at (207) 283-0082 for more information. Video interviews will be conducted where possible to limit office traffic and follow social distancing best practices.

About CoWorx

For 45 years, CoWorx Staffing Services has been helping job seekers grow their careers and employers build their workforce. CoWorx places candidates nationwide in administrative, light industrial, call center, and distribution and 3rd-party logistics positions, with an additional luxury beauty and fragrance division. Dedicated to workplace safety and with an ongoing commitment to diversity and partnership, CoWorx consistently earns Safety Standard of Excellence marks from the ASA and ranks among the largest staffing firms in the U.S., boasting more than 80 offices and 60,000 field employees nationally. The CoWorx philosophy, "Together we're better," embodies the company's commitment to working collaboratively with clients, internal staff and field employees. To learn more about CoWorx, visit http://www.coworxstaffing.com.



