CoWorx Staffing Services Announces Tim Hartnett as President and CEO

WATCHUNG, N.J., Sept. 24, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- CoWorx Staffing Services announces Tim Hartnett as its President and Chief Executive Officer.

Hartnett spent the majority of his career at PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC), a multinational professional services network, where he served as Global and U.S. Private Equity Leader; and throughout his career, he has focused on acquisitions and growing companies through operational improvements.

"It is an honor to join the executive team of one of the nation's largest and most well-respected staffing agencies," said CoWorx Staffing Services CEO Tim Hartnett. "We are committed to investing in the company's growth, our exceptional team and continue providing best-in-class service to our clients."

About CoWorx

For 45 years, CoWorx Staffing Services has been helping job seekers grow their careers and employers build their workforce. CoWorx places candidates nationwide in administrative, light industrial, call center, and distribution and 3rd-party logistics positions, with an additional luxury beauty and fragrance division. Dedicated to workplace safety and with an ongoing commitment to diversity and partnership, CoWorx consistently earns Safety Standard of Excellence marks from the ASA and ranks among the largest staffing firms in the U.S., boasting more than 80 offices and 50,000 field employees nationally. The CoWorx philosophy, "Together we're better," embodies the company's commitment to working collaboratively with clients, internal staff and field employees. To learn more about CoWorx, visit http://www.coworxstaffing.com.

SOURCE CoWorx Staffing Services