Cox Enterprises Names Steve Rowley as the New President of Cox Automotive

ATLANTA, July 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Cox Enterprises has named Steve Rowley as the new president of Cox Automotive, effective Aug. 3. Cox Automotive includes powerhouse brands Autotrader®, Kelley Blue Book®, Dealertrack®, vAuto® and Manheim®. He takes over for President and CEO Sandy Schwartz, who moves to a role as CEO of the Cox Family Office. Keith Holmes, senior vice president of Residential Sales for Cox Communications, will become EVP, Cox Business.

Rowley joins Cox Automotive from his role as executive vice president of Cox Business, the commercial division of Cox Communications. His leadership has been an integral part of transforming Cox Business into a large growth engine for Cox Communications through operational execution and acquisition. Rowley brings deep experience leading through change and disruption in the wireless, cable and telco industries, an invaluable asset as Cox Automotive continues to integrate, innovate and transform the way the world buys, sells, owns and uses cars.

Cox Automotive President and CEO Sandy Schwartz will move into a new position as CEO of the Cox Family Office. There he will use his 35 years of experience at Cox to work with the company's shareholders and bring his business acumen to family investments. Schwartz will continue to oversee Cox newspapers in Atlanta and Dayton, Ohio, and until the end of the year, will retain the title of CEO at Cox Automotive.

"Cox is fortunate to have such a strong leadership bench," said Alex Taylor, president and CEO of Cox Enterprises. "Both Steve and Keith have great track records with our company and I know will keep us on a path of innovation and growth. I trust them both to treat their employees and customers with great integrity. And I'm thrilled Sandy will still be with us thinking through strategy on the family side of the business."

As president of Cox Automotive, Rowley will immediately begin working with Schwartz to transition duties and oversight of the company with a focus on engaging with dealer customers.

"It's a huge honor to be asked by Alex and Sandy to lead this incredible business," Rowley said. "Cox Automotive is helping the industry make a sharp right turn toward technology and digitization and I'm ready to listen to our customers and give them innovative solutions for the way forward. I grew up dreaming about fast sports cars, and now I can drive forward the company with the most horsepower in the automotive market."

Replacing Rowley as the head of Cox Business is Keith Holmes, senior vice president of Residential Sales for Cox Communications. Under his leadership, the residential sales team continued to adapt and find new ways to drive sales and retain customers in an ultra-competitive marketplace. Holmes brings 30 years of experience to this new role and held several leadership positions at AT&T prior to joining Cox Communications.

"Keith Holmes has the right mix of creativity and agility to anticipate customer needs, post strong results and grow Cox Business annual revenue," said Cox Communications President and CEO Pat Esser.

About Cox Enterprises

Cox Enterprises is dedicated to building a better future through our leading communications, automotive and media companies. Our major operating subsidiaries include Cox Communications and Cox Automotive, and we are strategically investing in new industries and emerging technologies, with sizeable interests in clean technology and healthcare. Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, Cox is a global company with $21 billion in annual revenues and brands that include Autotrader, Kelley Blue Book and Cox Homelife. Founded in 1898 by Ohio Governor James M. Cox, the company is a family-owned business committed to its people, communities and planet. To learn more about Cox, visit coxenterprises.com , view our Sustainability Report at coxcsrreport.com , or follow us on Twitter via @CoxEnterprises or @AlexTaylor_Cox.

About Cox Automotive

Cox Automotive Inc. makes buying, selling, owning and using cars easier for everyone. The global company's 34,000-plus team members and family of brands, including Autotrader®, Clutch Technologies, Dealer.com®, Dealertrack®, Kelley Blue Book®, Manheim®, NextGear Capital®, VinSolutions®, vAuto® and Xtime®, are passionate about helping millions of car shoppers, 40,000 auto dealer clients across five countries and many others throughout the automotive industry thrive for generations to come. Cox Automotive is a subsidiary of Cox Enterprises Inc., a privately-owned, Atlanta-based company with revenues of $21 billion. www.coxautoinc.com

About Cox Communications

Cox Communications is committed to creating meaningful moments of human connection through broadband applications and services. The largest private telecom company in America, we proudly serve six million homes and businesses across 18 states. We're dedicated to empowering others to build a better future and celebrate diverse products, people, suppliers, communities and the characteristics that makes each one unique. Cox Communications is the largest division of Cox Enterprises, a family-owned business founded in 1898 by Governor James M. Cox.

