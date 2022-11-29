Cox Media : DISH Makes No Serious Offer To Continue Carriage Of Local TV Stations

(RTTNews) - Cox Media Group said that DISH makes no serious offer to continue carriage of Cox Media Group's local TV stations, blacking out hundreds of thousands of its own customers, turning its back on vital local journalism.

Cox Media alleged that DISH unilaterally chose to black out all Cox Media Group or CMG TV stations across the country after deploying its well-worn anti-consumer drop tactic. DISH has once again punished its own customers and deprived hundreds of thousands of consumers across the country of access to CMG's critical local news, emergency weather and traffic information, popular sports and other local and national network programming.

Cox Media said it has repeatedly asked DISH to continue carrying the stations while CMG negotiates in good faith toward a fair-market deal. DISH has refused to negotiate in good faith and declined to keep the stations on air while working towards a deal.