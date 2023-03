Coya Reports Encouraging Data From Proof-of-concept Open-label Study With COYA 302 In 4 ALS Patients

(RTTNews) - Coya Therapeutics, Inc. (COYA) reported 48-week clinical data for its proof-of-concept open-label study in 4 ALS patients indicating that treatment with COYA 302 appeared to ameliorate disease progression. During the 48-week treatment period, COYA 302 appeared to be well tolerated.

"We believe the results of this initial proof-of-concept study in a small number of ALS patients are encouraging and warrant conducting a larger and controlled industry-sponsored study," Adrian Hepner, Chief Medical Officer of Coya, said.

The company plans to file an IND with the FDA in the second half of 2023 and initiate a clinical study soon thereafter.

For More Such Health News, visit rttnews.com.