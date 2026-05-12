Coya Therapeutics Aktie
WKN DE: A3DZRY / ISIN: US22407B1089
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12.05.2026 14:04:29
Coya Therapeutics: COYA 302 Receives FDA Fast Track Designation For Treatment Of ALS
(RTTNews) - Coya Therapeutics (COYA) announced the FDA has granted Fast Track Designation for COYA 302, an investigational biologic combination therapy with a dual mechanism of action, for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis. Coya is currently conducting the ALSTARS Trial, a Phase 2, randomized, multi-center, double-blind, placebo-controlled study to evaluate the efficacy and safety of COYA 302 for the treatment of ALS.
Arun Swaminathan, CEO of Coya, said: "At Coya, we remain fully committed to advancing our lead biologic candidate, COYA 302, through the regulatory process with the ultimate goal of delivering-pending FDA approval-a safe and effective treatment for patients living with ALS and their families."
In pre-market trading on NasdaqCM, Coya shares are up 3.83 percent to $4.34.
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