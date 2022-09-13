COZY UP THIS FALL SEASON WITH NUTTZO'S PUMPKIN SPICE NUT BUTTER

Original Multi Nut & Seed Brand Announces Release of New Limited Time Seasonal Flavor

SAN DIEGO, Sept. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- NuttZo, the beloved mixed nut and seed butter brand, has officially launched their Limited Edition Pumpkin Spice flavor, just in time for the autumn season. Customers can now enjoy a new twist on the brand's popular Power Fuel Crunchy swirled with notes of nutmeg, cinnamon, ginger and clove – creating the perfect fall flavor combination. The new spread also features the sweetness and texture of coconut sugar, to ensure every taste is something to smile about.

NuttZo's Limited Edition Pumpkin Spice is gluten free, non-GMO, kosher, vegan, and contains no palm oil. Each jar is jam-packed with nutrients and protein, accompanied by the decadent flavors of cashews, almonds, Brazil nuts, flax seeds, chia seeds, hazelnuts and pumpkin seeds. With just 4 grams of added sugar, NuttZo's Limited Edition Pumpkin Spice can be drizzled on pancakes and waffles, paired with your favorite fall apple, dolloped on an autumn soup, or just enjoyed by the spoonful.

"Nothing says fall quite like pumpkin spice, and I can't think of a better combination than this timeless flavor paired with our award-winning nut butter," said Danielle Dietz-LiVolsi, founder and CEO of NuttZo. "Our new Limited Edition Pumpkin Spice perfectly captures the feeling of autumn in a jar, and we are so excited for our customers to dig in this season."

Like all NuttZo products, a portion of proceeds will be donated to Project Left Behind, NuttZo's sister nonprofit benefitting orphaned and underprivileged children worldwide. NuttZo's Limited Edition Pumpkin Spice will be available online at Thrive Market, Amazon and NuttZo.com for a MSRP of $15.99. For more information on NuttZo, please visit www.NuttZo.com.

About NuttZo

NuttZo is the beloved original mixed nut and seed butter brand, delivering unique blends of nuts and seeds in five jarred flavors. Since 2008, nut butter lovers have upgraded their favorite spread to NuttZo's socially conscious, nutrient-packed nut and seed butters. Each NuttZo product provides a complete source of Omega-3s, Amino Acids, proteins and healthy fats and caters to a variety of lifestyles including keto, paleo and vegan. NuttZo is a female founded and led certified WBE, and donates portions of each sale to its sister nonprofit Project Left Behind, which benefits underprivileged and orphaned children around the world. NuttZo is available in organic, all-natural, GMO-project verified, gluten-free, palm oil-free, soy-free, refined-sugar free and BPA-free varieties. For more information on NuttZo and to find products near you, please visit www.NuttZo.com.

