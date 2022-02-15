15.02.2022 17:00:00

CP President and Chief Executive Officer to address investor conferences in February

CALGARY, AB, Feb. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Canadian Pacific's (TSX: CP) (NYSE: CP) President and Chief Executive Officer, Keith Creel, will address the following conferences in Miami, Fla.:

  • Feb. 22, 2022 – Citi's 2022 Global Industrial Tech and Mobility Conference at 11:20 a.m. ET
  • Feb. 23, 2022 – Barclays Industrial Select Conference at 9:45 a.m. ET

CP will provide access to live audio webcasts of each address at investor.cpr.ca. Replays will also be available following the conclusion of each event.

About Canadian Pacific
Canadian Pacific is a transcontinental railway in Canada and the United States with direct links to major ports on the west and east coasts. CP provides North American customers a competitive rail service with access to key markets in every corner of the globe. CP is growing with its customers, offering a suite of freight transportation services, logistics solutions and supply chain expertise. Visit cpr.ca to see the rail advantages of CP. CP-IR

