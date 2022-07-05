|
05.07.2022 17:00:00
CP to report second-quarter 2022 earnings results on July 28, 2022
CALGARY, AB, July 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Canadian Pacific (TSX: CP) (NYSE: CP) will release its second-quarter 2022 financial and operating results at 8 a.m. ET (6 a.m. MT) on July 28, 2022.
CP will discuss its results with the financial community in a conference call beginning at 8:30 a.m. ET (6:30 a.m. MT) on July 28, 2022.
Conference Call Access
Canada and U.S.: 866-831-8713
International: 203-518-9822
*Conference ID: CPQ222
Callers should dial in 10 minutes prior to the call.
Webcast
We encourage you to access the webcast and presentation material in the Investors section of CP's website at investor.cpr.ca
A replay of the first-quarter conference call will be available by phone through to Aug. 4, 2022 at 800-839-6910 (Canada/U.S.) or 402-220-6058 (International).
About Canadian Pacific
Canadian Pacific is a transcontinental railway in Canada and the United States with direct links to major ports on the west and east coasts. CP provides North American customers a competitive rail service with access to key markets in every corner of the globe. CP is growing with its customers, offering a suite of freight transportation services, logistics solutions and supply chain expertise. Visit cpr.ca to see the rail advantages of CP. CP-IR
View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cp-to-report-second-quarter-2022-earnings-results-on-july-28-2022-301580533.html
SOURCE Canadian Pacific
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Canadian Pacific Railway Co. (CPR)mehr Nachrichten
|
26.04.22
|Ausblick: Canadian Pacific Railway gibt Ergebnis zum abgelaufenen Quartal bekannt (finanzen.net)
|
12.04.22
|Erste Schätzungen: Canadian Pacific Railway zieht Bilanz zum jüngsten Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)
|
08.04.22
|Canadian Pacific Railway downgraded to neutral from buy at BofA Securities (MarketWatch)
|
26.01.22
|Ausblick: Canadian Pacific Railway präsentiert Bilanzzahlen zum jüngsten Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)
|
13.01.22
|Erste Schätzungen: Canadian Pacific Railway legt Zahlen zum jüngsten Quartal vor (finanzen.net)
Analysen zu Canadian Pacific Railway Co. (CPR)mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Canadian Pacific Railway Co. (CPR)
|69,36
|1,30%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerFed-Protokoll im Blick: US-Börsen beenden Handel im Plus -- ATX schließt in Rot -- DAX geht mit Gewinnen aus der Sitzung -- Asiens Börsen geben letztlich nach
Die US-Börsen schlossen am Mittwoch fester. Der heimische Leitindex rutschte zur Wochenmitte letztlich ins Minus. Der deutsche Aktienmarkt startete einen Stabilisierungsversuch. Die größten Börsen in Asien präsentierten sich am Mittwoch schwächer.