27.09.2022 17:00:00
CP to report third-quarter 2022 earnings results on Oct. 26, 2022
CALGARY, AB, Sept. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Canadian Pacific (TSX: CP) (NYSE: CP) will release its third-quarter 2022 financial and operating results after the market close on Oct. 26, 2022.
CP will discuss its results with the financial community in a conference call beginning at 4:30 p.m. ET (2:30 p.m. MT) on Oct. 26, 2022.Conference Call Access
Canada and U.S.: 866-831-8713
International: 203-518-9822
*Conference ID: CPQ322
Callers should dial in 10 minutes prior to the call.
We encourage you to access the webcast and presentation material in the Investors section of CP's website at investor.cpr.ca
A replay of the third-quarter conference call will be available by phone through to Nov. 2 at 800-839-2456 (Canada/U.S.) or 402-220-7216 (International).About Canadian Pacific
Canadian Pacific is a transcontinental railway in Canada and the United States with direct links to major ports on the west and east coasts. CP provides North American customers a competitive rail service with access to key markets in every corner of the globe. CP is growing with its customers, offering a suite of freight transportation services, logistics solutions and supply chain expertise. Visit cpr.ca to see the rail advantages of CP. CP-IR
View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cp-to-report-third-quarter-2022-earnings-results-on-oct-26-2022-301633642.html
SOURCE Canadian Pacific
