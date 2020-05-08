CPAmerica Adds World's Largest Provider of Security Awareness Training and Simulated Phishing Platform

GAINESVILLE, Fla., May 8, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- CPAmerica, Inc. is proud to welcome KnowBe4, Inc. as a new preferred provider for the association. This new relationship gives member firms access to the world's largest security awareness training and simulated phishing platform at an exclusive discount.

KnowBe4 is proven effective in helping organizations manage the ongoing problem of social engineering and reducing vulnerabilities to phishing, ransomware, malware, and data breaches.

"We're thrilled to offer KnowBe4's new-school security awareness training and simulated phishing to the members of CPAmerica, Inc.," said Stu Sjouwerman, CEO, KnowBe4. "The bad guys aren't slowing down and it's prudent of organizations like CPAmerica to equip their members with the information they need to make smarter security decisions. Our method is effective because we focus on creating a human firewall in our approach to battling cybersecurity threats."

KnowBe4 is one of more than 50 preferred providers of CPAmerica, Inc.

"We welcome KnowBe4 as a new preferred provider for the association," said Alan Deichler, president of CPAmerica. "CPAmerica preferred providers must go through a stringent approval process in order to get the seal of approval from the membership."

About CPAmerica, Inc.:

An accounting association made up of independent certified public accounting firms that's built on four key goals: to continuously improve; to make more money; to strengthen relationships among member firms; and to bring prestige to firms both domestically and internationally. As a member of the eighth largest global accounting network Crowe Global, CPAmerica expands to over 284 independent accounting and advisory services firms in 130 countries, and has a combined firm revenue of $4.4 billion. Learn more about CPAmerica at http://www.cpamerica.org.

About KnowB4, Inc.:

KnowBe4, the provider of the world's largest security awareness training and simulated phishing platform, is used by more than 32,000 organizations around the globe. Founded by IT and data security specialist Stu Sjouwerman, KnowBe4 helps organizations address the human element of security by raising awareness about ransomware, CEO fraud and other social engineering tactics through a new-school approach to awareness training on security. Kevin Mitnick, an internationally recognized cybersecurity specialist and KnowBe4's Chief Hacking Officer, helped design the KnowBe4 training based on his well-documented social engineering tactics. Tens of thousands of organizations rely on KnowBe4 to mobilize their end users as the last line of defense.

SOURCE CPAmerica, Inc.