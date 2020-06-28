|
CPAP Store USA Grows and Expands CPAP Stores To Dallas, Texas
LOS ANGELES, June 27, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- CPAP Store USA, known for its one of a kind concept retail store of CPAP & BiPAP machines along with other respiratory devices, is growing and expanding at a rapid rate. Today, CPAP store USA is excited to announce the launch of their second retail store location in Texas - CPAP Store Dallas, located at 3920 Rosemeade Parkway, Suite 150, Dallas, Texas 75287.
Opening the new retail store brings local residents a full line of respiratory supplies including CPAP & BiPAP machines with full face, nasal, & nasal pillows masks, oxygen concentrators, nebulizers and more. Additionally, our professional CPAP Specialists are always ready to answer any questions customers may have. The showroom is filled with products and friendly staff to guide customers to the equipment and/ or the supplies best suiting for their needs.
"CPAP Store USA has purposefully chosen Dallas, Texas for their new store location because we believe this community and the surrounding areas will benefit from having a walk-in storefront CPAP Store to shop and purchase CPAP and BiPAP supplies where we also offer a complimentary concierge service of CPAP & BiPAP mask fittings," said Marina Berberyan, Brand Ambassador of CPAP Store USA. "We consider our flagship stores as a small CPAP community. Our goal is to help our CPAPers to understand their options prior to making a respiratory device purchase, inform them on the importance of the proper supply cleaning devices and the replacement-part-maintenance and the schedule, assist them with mask fittings and answer any other questions they may have. "
The new retail store, CPAP Store Dallas is open to the public Monday through Friday 10:00AM to 6:00PM, Saturday 10:00AM to 4:00PM and Sunday 12:00PM to 4:00PM. The entrance and parking are located on Rosemeade Parkway between two major streets, Lina Street and Midway Road. The online store is also available at http://www.CPAPStoreDallas.com. For more information, call (800) 598-0524.
CPAP Store USA has partnership opportunities available in every state. Email info@cpapstoreusa.com for more information. CPAP Store USA's current operating store-front locations are listed below.
