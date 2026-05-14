Charoen Pokphand Foods Aktie
WKN: 885845 / ISIN: TH0101A10Z01
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14.05.2026 04:00:12
CPF NH Foods Advances to Production Phase, Launches ‘CP Nippon’ Brand in Premium Processed Pork Partnership
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BANGKOK, THAILAND - Media OutReach Newswire - 14 May 2026 - Charoen Pokphand Foods Public Company Limited (CPF) and NH Foods Ltd. today announced that their joint venture, CPF NH Foods Co., Ltd., has officially commenced production at its modern manufacturing facility in Chachoengsao, Thailand, alongside the launch of a new premium brand, CP Nippon.
The start of operations follows the successful establishment of the joint venture in late 2025, combining CPF's fully integrated supply chain and regional distribution network with NH Foods' advanced food processing technologies and product development expertise. The facility now serves as the production hub for a new generation of high-quality processed meat products, targeting both domestic and export markets including Japan, Hong Kong, Singapore, and other key Asian destinations.
Prasit Boondoungprasert, Chief Executive Officer of CPF, said "Starting production and introducing CP Nippon brand mark an important milestone in our partnership with NH Foods. This collaboration enables us to move beyond primary production to premium processed products, creating greater value for Thailand's pork industry while strengthening its position as a key exporter across Asia."
The manufacturing facility integrates advanced production systems and stringent quality assurance processes aligned with international standards, reinforcing both companies' commitment to food safety, traceability, and sustainability. By leveraging CPF's high-quality raw material sourcing and NH Foods' precision manufacturing know-how, the joint venture aims to set new benchmarks in processed meat production.
Fumio Maeda, President and Chief Executive Officer of NH Foods, added "The commencement of production represents a key milestone in our collaboration with CPF. By combining our strengths in technology and product innovation with CPF's operational excellence, we are bringing together the rich culinary traditions of Japan and Thailand to deliver refined, high-quality food experiences to consumers across Asia."
The product range under CP Nippon brand reflects NH Foods' Japanese culinary expertise—rooted in the craftsmanship of ryorinin—combined with CPF's strength in high-quality sourcing and production.
Beyond product innovation, CPF NH Foods is committed to sustainable manufacturing practices, including efficient resource utilization and environmentally responsible operations, in line with CPF's "Kitchen of the World" vision and both companies' long-term sustainability goals.
Hashtag: #AsianFoodInnovation #CPFNHFoods #CPFNippon #KitchenOfTheWorld #FoodInnovation #CPF
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
About Charoen Pokphand Foods Plc (CPF)
Charoen Pokphand Foods Plc (CPF) is a leading global agro-industrial and food company, operating in 17 countries and exporting to more than 50 markets worldwide. Guided by its "Kitchen of the World" vision, CPF focuses on delivering safe, high-quality, and nutritious food through a vertically integrated business model. The company integrates technology and innovation across its operations while advancing sustainability and working toward a low-carbon, resilient food system that supports global food security.
News Source: Charoen Pokphand Foods Public Company Limited
14/05/2026 Dissemination of a Financial Press Release, transmitted by EQS News.
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