Charoen Pokphand Foods Aktie

Charoen Pokphand Foods für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN: 885845 / ISIN: TH0101A10Z01

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (groß)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
<
Aktion
Portfolio
Watchlist
>
14.05.2026 04:00:12

CPF NH Foods Advances to Production Phase, Launches ‘CP Nippon’ Brand in Premium Processed Pork Partnership


EQS Newswire / 14/05/2026 / 04:00 CET/CEST

BANGKOK, THAILAND - Media OutReach Newswire - 14 May 2026 - Charoen Pokphand Foods Public Company Limited (CPF) and NH Foods Ltd. today announced that their joint venture, CPF NH Foods Co., Ltd., has officially commenced production at its modern manufacturing facility in Chachoengsao, Thailand, alongside the launch of a new premium brand, CP Nippon.

763415-CPNHmain-jpg-550x.jpeg

The start of operations follows the successful establishment of the joint venture in late 2025, combining CPF's fully integrated supply chain and regional distribution network with NH Foods' advanced food processing technologies and product development expertise. The facility now serves as the production hub for a new generation of high-quality processed meat products, targeting both domestic and export markets including Japan, Hong Kong, Singapore, and other key Asian destinations.

Prasit Boondoungprasert, Chief Executive Officer of CPF, said "Starting production and introducing CP Nippon brand mark an important milestone in our partnership with NH Foods. This collaboration enables us to move beyond primary production to premium processed products, creating greater value for Thailand's pork industry while strengthening its position as a key exporter across Asia."

The manufacturing facility integrates advanced production systems and stringent quality assurance processes aligned with international standards, reinforcing both companies' commitment to food safety, traceability, and sustainability. By leveraging CPF's high-quality raw material sourcing and NH Foods' precision manufacturing know-how, the joint venture aims to set new benchmarks in processed meat production.

Fumio Maeda, President and Chief Executive Officer of NH Foods, added "The commencement of production represents a key milestone in our collaboration with CPF. By combining our strengths in technology and product innovation with CPF's operational excellence, we are bringing together the rich culinary traditions of Japan and Thailand to deliver refined, high-quality food experiences to consumers across Asia."

The product range under CP Nippon brand reflects NH Foods' Japanese culinary expertise—rooted in the craftsmanship of ryorinin—combined with CPF's strength in high-quality sourcing and production.

Beyond product innovation, CPF NH Foods is committed to sustainable manufacturing practices, including efficient resource utilization and environmentally responsible operations, in line with CPF's "Kitchen of the World" vision and both companies' long-term sustainability goals.
Hashtag: #AsianFoodInnovation #CPFNHFoods #CPFNippon #KitchenOfTheWorld #FoodInnovation #CPF

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

About Charoen Pokphand Foods Plc (CPF)

Charoen Pokphand Foods Plc (CPF) is a leading global agro-industrial and food company, operating in 17 countries and exporting to more than 50 markets worldwide. Guided by its "Kitchen of the World" vision, CPF focuses on delivering safe, high-quality, and nutritious food through a vertically integrated business model. The company integrates technology and innovation across its operations while advancing sustainability and working toward a low-carbon, resilient food system that supports global food security.

About NH Foods
NH Foods Ltd., operates in the food industry with a focus on meat products and related processed foods. The group conducts its business globally, and targets both domestic and international markets for its diversified protein and food solutions portfolio.

225647
News Source: Charoen Pokphand Foods Public Company Limited

14/05/2026 Dissemination of a Financial Press Release, transmitted by EQS News.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Media archive at www.todayir.com
View original content: EQS News

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Charoen Pokphand Foods Public Co Ltd

mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Charoen Pokphand Foods Public Co Ltd

mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten

10.05.26 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. in der vergangenen Woche: Wochenbilanz der Kryptowährungen in KW 19
10.05.26 Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 19: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen
09.05.26 Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu kaufen
09.05.26 KW 19: So performten die DAX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
08.05.26 KW 19: Die Gewinner und Verlierer der ATX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

ATX letztlich mit Gewinnen -- DAX schließt auf höheren Niveau -- Wall Street schließlich mit Aufschlägen -- Asiens Börsen schlussendlich mehrheitlich schwächer
Am heimischen Aktienmarkt waren Gewinne zu sehen. Auch am deutschen Markt ging es nach oben. An den US-Börsen ging es am Donnerstag nach oben. In Fernost bewegten Trump und Gewinnmitnahmen die Börsen.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt - Impressum - Werbung - Barrierefreiheit

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen