CPF Showcases Food Innovations at THAIFEX – Anuga Asia 2026, Bringing Thai Expertise to Consumers Worldwide



EQS Newswire / 22/05/2026 / 05:30 CET/CEST

BANGKOK, THAILAND - Media OutReach Newswire - 22 May 2026 - Charoen Pokphand Foods Public Company Limited (CPF), a leading global agro-industrial and food company, is positioning Thailand as a regional food innovation hub at THAIFEX – Anuga Asia 2026, showcasing its latest food innovations developed for global consumers. The showcase highlights how Thai expertise, advanced production capabilities, consumer-centric R&D, and robust strategic partnerships are delivering high-quality, sustainable food experiences to consumers worldwide.



Food Innovation for Wellness

Under the concept "Food Innovation for Wellness," CPF is showcasing a diverse portfolio of market-driven food innovations developed to meet the evolving needs of consumers across Europe, North America, the Middle East, and Asia. The showcase highlights the company's commitment to food safety, quality, wellness, and convenience, including products inspired by its experience in developing Thai-style chicken with basil sauce to meet stringent space-grade food safety standards, as well as the newly launched CP Nippon brand.



Prasit Boondoungprasert, Chief Executive Officer of CPF, said "Consumers around the world are looking for food that is not only safe and delicious, but also convenient, nutritious, and responsibly produced. At CPF, we believe food plays an important role in people's everyday lives. We are committed to understanding consumers and business partners in every market and continuously developing innovative food solutions that deliver better experiences, support wellbeing, and meet the evolving needs of consumers worldwide."



At this year's exhibition, CPF highlights its strengths as a global food company with international operations with local market insight, powered by innovation and technology to serve partners and consumers worldwide while helping advance more sustainable food systems.



The showcase features a diverse portfolio of ready-to-eat meals, premium protein products, convenience foods, and international award-winning menu innovations from CPF's global brand portfolio, including Authentic Asia, CP Uoriki, CP Nippon, and Thai Cube. All are designed to meet growing consumer demand for safer, healthier, tastier, more convenient, and tailored to changing consumer lifestyles.



At THAIFEX – ANUGA ASIA 2026, CPF welcomes business partners, customers, and visitors from around the world to explore its latest global food innovations at booths 1-RR01 and 1-RR15 in Challenger Hall 1.

Hashtag: #THAIFEXAnugaAsia #FoodInnovation #FoodTech #FutureOfFood #SustainableFood #FoodSafety #CPFXTHAIFEX2026 #FoodInnovationForWellness #THAIFEX2026

Under the concept "Food Innovation for Wellness," CPF is showcasing a diverse portfolio of market-driven food innovations developed to meet the evolving needs of consumers across Europe, North America, the Middle East, and Asia. The showcase highlights the company's commitment to food safety, quality, wellness, and convenience, including products inspired by its experience in developing Thai-style chicken with basil sauce to meet stringent space-grade food safety standards, as well as the newly launched CP Nippon brand.Prasit Boondoungprasert, Chief Executive Officer of CPF, said "Consumers around the world are looking for food that is not only safe and delicious, but also convenient, nutritious, and responsibly produced. At CPF, we believe food plays an important role in people's everyday lives. We are committed to understanding consumers and business partners in every market and continuously developing innovative food solutions that deliver better experiences, support wellbeing, and meet the evolving needs of consumers worldwide."At this year's exhibition, CPF highlights its strengths as a global food company with international operations with local market insight, powered by innovation and technology to serve partners and consumers worldwide while helping advance more sustainable food systems.The showcase features a diverse portfolio of ready-to-eat meals, premium protein products, convenience foods, and international award-winning menu innovations from CPF's global brand portfolio, including Authentic Asia, CP Uoriki, CP Nippon, and Thai Cube. All are designed to meet growing consumer demand for safer, healthier, tastier, more convenient, and tailored to changing consumer lifestyles.At THAIFEX – ANUGA ASIA 2026, CPF welcomes business partners, customers, and visitors from around the world to explore its latest global food innovations at booths 1-RR01 and 1-RR15 in Challenger Hall 1.Hashtag: #THAIFEXAnugaAsia #FoodInnovation #FoodTech #FutureOfFood #SustainableFood #FoodSafety #CPFXTHAIFEX2026 #FoodInnovationForWellness #THAIFEX2026 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. About CPF Charoen Pokphand Foods Plc (CPF) is a leading global agro-industrial and food company, operating in 17 countries and exporting to more than 50 markets worldwide. Guided by its "Kitchen of the World" vision, CPF focuses on delivering safe, high-quality, and nutritious food through a vertically integrated business model. The company integrates technology and innovation across its operations while advancing sustainability and working toward a low-carbon, resilient food system that supports global food security.

News Source: Charoen Pokphand Foods Public Company Limited

News Source: Charoen Pokphand Foods Public Company Limited 22/05/2026 Dissemination of a Financial Press Release, transmitted by EQS News.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



Media archive at www.todayir.com

View original content: EQS News