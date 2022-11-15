Portfolio jetzt mit Bitcoin & Co. diversifizieren? Bei Bison echte Coins einfach und sicher handeln.-w-
CPI Aerostructures Gets 5-year Contract From Sikorsky

(RTTNews) - CPI Aerostructures, Inc. (CVU) Tuesday announced that it has been awarded a five-year, indefinite delivery indefinite quantity (IDIQ) contract from Sikorsky, a Lockheed Martin company, to manufacture gunner window assemblies for the UH-60M Black Hawk helicopter.

Shipments under this long-term agreement are expected to begin in 2023 and end in 2027.

The gunner windows are of two-piece construction located just behind the pilot seat on each side of the aircraft. They slide open for use by the machine gun operator. CPI Aero has been producing gunner window assemblies for the Black Hawk since 2010.

"CPI Aero is proud of the work we have completed for Sikorsky on this critically important aircraft under two previous multi-year contracts for the gunner window assemblies. This third consecutive multi-year contract demonstrates our capability to sustain a high-level of performance over a prolonged period of time with one of our longest-standing customers," commented Dorith Hakim, President and CEO of CPI Aerostructures.

ATX rutscht unter die Nulllinie -- DAX im Plus -- Asiens Börsen tiefer
Der heimische ATX rutscht ins Minus. Der deutsche Aktienmarkt zeigt sich im grünen Bereich. An den asiatischen Aktienmärkten dominieren am Donnerstag die Verluste.

