CPKC Executive Vice-President and Chief Financial Officer to address the Stephens Annual Investment Conference on Nov. 15, 2023
CALGARY, AB, Nov. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - Canadian Pacific Kansas City (TSX: CP) (NYSE: CP) (CPKC) Executive Vice-President and Chief Financial Officer Nadeem Velani will address the Stephens Annual Investment Conference on Nov. 15, 2023, at 12 p.m. ET.
About Canadian Pacific Kansas City
With its global headquarters in Calgary, Alta., Canada, CPKC is the first and only single-line transnational railway linking Canada, the United States and México, with unrivaled access to major ports from Vancouver to Atlantic Canada to the Gulf of México to Lázaro Cárdenas, México. Stretching approximately 20,000 route miles and employing 20,000 railroaders, CPKC provides North American customers unparalleled rail service and network reach to key markets across the continent. CPKC is growing with its customers, offering a suite of freight transportation services, logistics solutions and supply chain expertise. Visit cpkcr.com to learn more about the rail advantages of CPKC. CP-IR
