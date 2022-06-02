CPower Announces Four New Grid Defense Demand Response Solutions Ahead of Summer Peak Season

New Solutions for Businesses in California, Maine and Texas Will Provide Reliable Resources to the Grid by Forming Virtual Power Plants

BALTIMORE, June 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading, national energy solutions provider CPower Energy Management ("CPower") today announced four new demand response programs across the U.S., as the company's momentum in providing grid-balancing solutions continues as the summer season kicks off. Demand response pays energy users to reduce energy load during peak usage. CPower already manages more than 5.3 GW distributed energy resource (DER) capacity across the U.S., connecting the assets of nearly 2,000 customers at more than 12,000 sites by forming virtual power plants that meet the grid's real-time supply needs.

Expanding upon its offerings in California, New England and Texas, the new demand response solutions announced by CPower today include:

Demand Response Auction Mechanism (DRAM) for Pacific Gas & Electric Customers: Commercial and industrial (C&I) organizations who want to manage event frequency will be provided a day-ahead notification to participate in the DRAM program.

Commercial and industrial (C&I) organizations who want to manage event frequency will be provided a day-ahead notification to participate in the DRAM program. Resource Adequacy (RA) for Southern California Edison Customers: With day-ahead notifications, C&I customers can receive premium pricing and take advantage of the customer-focused program design.

With day-ahead notifications, C&I customers can receive premium pricing and take advantage of the customer-focused program design. Demand Response Initiative (DRI) in Maine : DRI is available to municipal, higher education, healthcare, manufacturing, and commercial real estate industries with interval meters. DRI provides a day-ahead notice with 3-6 calls per season, typically from 4 pm until 7 pm ET .

DRI is available to municipal, higher education, healthcare, manufacturing, and commercial real estate industries with interval meters. DRI provides a day-ahead notice with 3-6 calls per season, typically from . Non-Spinning Reserves in ERCOT: Available to C&I organizations that are currently connected to the system and can curtail load within 30-minutes of a test/event notification. Unlike other solutions, there is no under-frequency relay requirement, meaning their organization's power cannot be completely shut off. As one of the most profitable programs offered, it is also one of the most flexible.

"As operators around the country experience capacity shortfalls, distributed energy resources can fill that gap by tapping the embedded capacity within the grid," said Glenn Bogarde, senior vice president – Sales, CPower. "We remain committed to providing solutions that provide a win-win situation for our customers on both sides of the energy value chain: compensating the energy users for the value of the flexibility, while feeding the capacity of those resources back to the grid to keep it balanced. We work hard to bring our customers choice and our ability to offer multiple solutions within a single energy market means we can ensure maximum participation, and therefore, reliability."

Working with grid operators and utilities across the country, CPower offers 59 local energy solutions to deliver power to the grid when it is needed most. The company also recently announced its expansion across Illinois and MISO with a new demand response solution for Ameren Illinois customers.

About CPower Energy Management

CPower Energy Management is the leading, national energy solutions provider guiding customers towards a clean and dependable energy future. We manage more than 5.3 GW of customer capacity across the U.S., forming virtual power plants that are good for the grid and great for the community. CPower maximizes the value of our customers' electricity loads, facility assets and distributed energy resources while delivering flexibility, capacity and other ancillary services to the grid. With more than two decades of experience, we've grown to offer more than 55 local energy programs, partnering with grid operators and utilities to serve more than 12,000 sites, delivering approximately 286,000 metric tons of CO 2 reductions in 2021 alone. CPower is based in Baltimore, Maryland and is owned by LS Power, a development, investment and operating company focused on the power and energy infrastructure sector. For more information, visit: www.cpowerenergymanagement.com.

