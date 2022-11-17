CPower Reports Over 12,000 MWh of Customer-Powered Distributed Energy Resources Helped the Grid During Record-Breaking Summer

As NERC Anticipates Possible Supply Shortages This Winter, CPower Readies 6.3 GW of Capacity to Prevent Blackouts

BALTIMORE, Nov. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, the national leader in unlocking the power of customer Distributed Energy Resources (DERs), CPower Energy ("CPower") announced it dispatched more than 12,000 MWh of customer-powered DERs to help the grid during this past summer's record-breaking heatwaves across the country. This total occurred across 529 distinct events when CPower's customers were called on to help the grid.

"Demand response has proven itself time and again in extreme weather: this past summer we saw how customer-powered DERs can rescue the grid during record-breaking heatwaves across the country," said John Horton, President and CEO, CPower. "CPower was established to help manage extreme peaks when the grid needs capacity the most, and with local energy from more than 17,000 commercial and industrial sites across the country, our customers are ready to provide critical support. While summer continues to be the peak demand season, leveraging DERs for grid defense is becoming even more essential during increasingly common Winter events."

In 2021, communities in Texas suffered during Winter Storm Uri as a lack of available energy resources led the state's grid operator, ERCOT, to order rolling blackouts. DERs were dispatched during the event, which saved the grid from outages that would have otherwise lasted weeks.

The outlook for this Winter also predicts possible capacity shortfalls in various regions if extreme cold strikes, according to the North American Electric Reliability Corporation (NERC). With approximately 6.3 GW of DER capacity, more than any other player in the U.S., CPower offers customers solutions to contribute to grid reliability.

"We need to plan for the grid by assuming that this winter will be the coldest on record. Any market that requires energy resources should be turning to demand response now to make additional capacity available as needed," continued Horton. "Businesses' local energy assets offer a real solution for grid challenges today and will become even more essential to enable a flexible, clean and dependable energy future."

About CPower Energy Management

CPower Energy Management is the leading, national energy solutions provider guiding customers towards a clean and dependable energy future. We manage approximately 6.3 GW of capacity across the U.S., forming virtual power plants that are good for the grid and great for the community. CPower maximizes the value of our customers' electricity loads, facility assets and distributed energy resources while delivering flexibility, capacity, and other ancillary services to the grid. With more than two decades of experience, we've grown to offer more than 60 local energy programs, partnering with grid operators and utilities to serve more than 17,000 sites, delivering approximately 286,000 metric tons of CO 2 reductions in 2021 alone. CPower is based in Baltimore, Maryland and is owned by LS Power, a development, investment, and operating company focused on the power and energy infrastructure sector. For more information, visit: www.cpowerenergymanagement.com.

