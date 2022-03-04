|
04.03.2022 09:32:00
CPPCC member works tirelessly for international museum exchange
BEIJING, March 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- A news report from chinadaily.com.cn on the international museum collaboration and exchange.
An Laishun, member of the 13th CPPCC National Committee and vice president of the International Council of Museums, has worked for four decades promoting international museum collaboration and exchange.
He says there is a need to select major topics of common concern and to further expand the depth and breadth of existing cooperation in the international museum sector to help museums recover from the setbacks caused by COVID-19.
Watch the video to learn more.
https://youtu.be/c6XsRGQm5qw
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cppcc-member-works-tirelessly-for-international-museum-exchange-301495674.html
SOURCE chinadaily.com.cn
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerUkraine-Krieg belastet weiterhin: US-Börsen schließen im Minus -- ATX und DAX brechen zum Wochenende drastisch ein -- Asiens Börsen letztlich mit Verlusten
Der heimische sowie der deutsche Aktienmarkt verloren zum Wochenschluss kräftig. An der Wall Street geht es am Freitag abwärts. Die asiatischen Indizes gaben am Freitag ab.