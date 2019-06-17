CPRS National Awards the 2019 Lamp of Service to Jane Adams, APR

EDMONTON, June 17, 2019 /CNW/ - In recognition of nearly thirty-years of involvement and volunteerism within the Canadian Public Relations Society (CPRS), Jane Adams, APR is the recipient of the 2019 CPRS Lamp of Service. Adams accepted the honour in front of her fellow members and peers from the industry on the first day of the 2019 CPRS National conference, Evolving Expectations.

"CPRS has provided me with many wonderful opportunities throughout my career," said Jane Adams, APR. "I am so proud to work with smart and creative health care professionals across Canada on CPRS initiatives. Thank you for this very special honour."

Described by nominator Christina Marshall, APR as dedicated, generous, mindful and excelling at creating communications excellence, Adams was the clear choice for this year's Lamp of Service due to a long list of councils and committees she's supported since joining the Society in 1990. These include serving on the National Board directors from 2016-19, being instrumental in integrating the Health Care Public Relations Association (HCPRA) into the Society to form the CPRS Health Academy, and for leading the Strategic Plan Task Force, responsible for developing the 2019-21 strategic plan.

"CPRS is a better place to volunteer because of Jane and I would love to see her recognized for her contributions," added Marshall.

The CPRS Lamp of Service is awarded to CPRS members whose personal activities, leadership and dedication have resulted in the notable advancement of the Society. It was one of six Major and Special Awards presented this year to recognize exceptional involvement in the public relations profession by Society members.

Founded in 1948, the Canadian Public Relations Society (CPRS) is a not-for-profit association of professionals dedicated to the practice, management and teaching of public relations and communications. Comprising 14 local societies, CPRS' mission is to build a national public relations and communications management community through professional development and accreditation, collaboration with thought leaders, a commitment to ethics and a code of professional standards, advocacy for the profession, and support to members at every stage of their careers.

