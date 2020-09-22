CPRS National Awards the 2020 Lamp of Service to Karen Dalton, CAE, APR, FCPRS(H) LM and Kiki Cloutier

TORONTO, Sept. 22, 2020 /CNW/ - In recognition of their years of service leading and managing the Canadian Public Relations Society's National Office team, Karen Dalton, CAE, APR, FCPRS (H) LM and Kiki Cloutier are the recipients of the 2020 CPRS Lamp of Service. The duo accepted the honour virtually during the 2020 Annual General Meeting on Sept. 17.

"Thank you very much. I'm so honoured to be recognized along with Kiki by the Society for this award," said Dalton while accepting the Award. "The Lamp of Service is a prestigious award, as is evident from the company we now get to keep – Jack Yocom, Charles Tisdall, Neil Oakley, Mel James, Lou Cahill, Ed Murray, T.A.G. Watson, Don LaBelle, Colleen Killingsworth, Sharlene Smith, Sarah Jones, Barb Sheffield, Mary Barker, Kim Blanchette, Jane Adams, and so many others that have received this award of the last 58 years. I'm truly honoured and appreciate the recognition."

"We couldn't have done it without the support of the National Board of Directors, who provided us the opportunity to accomplish the Society's goals and objectives and we thank the numerous past-presidents we've worked with along the way," added Cloutier. "We'd also like to thank the countless volunteers who've lead the local society's committees, councils and tasks forces over the years. Last but certainly not least, we truly could not have done it without the commitment of the DCI staff over the years. It was a pleasure to serve the Society and I look forward to continue being involved as a member for years to come."

For nearly two decades, Dalton and Cloutier formed the leadership team of CPRS' previous Association Management Company, Dalton Communications, later Dalton Cloutier Inc, providing strategic advice and hands on support to ensure the financial success and sustainability of the Society and its many programs year after year. Dalton served as CPRS Executive Director for 17 years before stepping down in 2019. Cloutier, who served in many capacities during her 13-year tenure, left the Society earlier this month after serving as Interim Executive Director since January.

"Your leadership and dedication over the years has elevated the Society as the leading organization advancing the development of public relations practitioners and the industry at large," noted Victor Vrsnik, MCM, APR, FCPRS, when presenting the award. "We're so grateful for all your years of service. It has been a pleasure working closely with you in your leadership roles."

The CPRS Lamp of Service is awarded to CPRS members whose personal activities, leadership and dedication have resulted in the notable advancement of the Society. Dalton and Cloutier were two of ten Major Award honourees recognized for their exceptional involvement in the public relations profession by Society members.

About CPRS

Founded in 1948, the Canadian Public Relations Society (CPRS) is a not-for-profit association of professionals dedicated to the practice, management and teaching of public relations and communications. Comprising 14 local societies, CPRS' mission is to build a national public relations and communications management community through professional development and accreditation, collaboration with thought leaders, a commitment to ethics and a code of professional standards, advocacy for the profession, and support to members at every stage of their careers.

