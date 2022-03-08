|
08.03.2022 17:00:00
CP's Executive Vice-President and Chief Financial Officer to address the J.P. Morgan Industrials Conference on March 15, 2022
CALGARY, AB, March 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Canadian Pacific (TSX: CP) (NYSE: CP) Executive Vice-President and Chief Financial Officer Nadeem Velani will address the J.P. Morgan Industrials Conference on March 15, 2022, at 8 a.m. ET.
CP will provide access to the live audio webcast at investor.cpr.ca. Replays will also be available following the conclusion of the event.
About Canadian Pacific
Canadian Pacific is a transcontinental railway in Canada and the United States with direct links to major ports on the west and east coasts. CP provides North American customers a competitive rail service with access to key markets in every corner of the globe. CP is growing with its customers, offering a suite of freight transportation services, logistics solutions and supply chain expertise. Visit cpr.ca to see the rail advantages of CP. CP-IR
View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cps-executive-vice-president-and-chief-financial-officer-to-address-the-jp-morgan-industrials-conference-on-march-15-2022-301497236.html
SOURCE Canadian Pacific
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Canadian Pacific Railway Co. (CPR)mehr Nachrichten
|
26.01.22
|Ausblick: Canadian Pacific Railway präsentiert Bilanzzahlen zum jüngsten Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)
|
13.01.22
|Erste Schätzungen: Canadian Pacific Railway legt Zahlen zum jüngsten Quartal vor (finanzen.net)
|
20.10.21
|Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (CP) Q3 2021 Earnings Call Transcript (MotleyFool)
|
18.10.21
|Ausblick: Canadian Pacific Railway mit Zahlen zum abgelaufenen Quartal (finanzen.net)
|
29.07.21
|Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (CP) Q2 2021 Earnings Call Transcript (MotleyFool)
|
26.07.21
|Ausblick: Canadian Pacific Railway stellt Quartalsergebnis zum abgelaufenen Jahresviertel vor (finanzen.net)
|
13.07.21
|Erste Schätzungen: Canadian Pacific Railway legt Zahlen zum jüngsten Quartal vor (finanzen.net)