12.01.2023 17:00:00
CP's Executive Vice-President and Chief Marketing Officer to address the CIBC Western Institutional Investor Conference on Jan. 19, 2023
CALGARY, AB, Jan. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - Canadian Pacific (TSX: CP) (NYSE: CP) Executive Vice-President and Chief Marketing Officer John Brooks will address the CIBC Western Institutional Investor Conference on Jan. 19, 2023, at 4:25 p.m. ET.
CP will provide access to the live audio webcast at investor.cpr.ca. A replay will also be available following the conclusion of the event.
About Canadian Pacific
Canadian Pacific is a transcontinental railway in Canada and the United States with direct links to major ports on the west and east coasts. CP provides North American customers a competitive rail service with access to key markets in every corner of the globe. CP is growing with its customers, offering a suite of freight transportation services, logistics solutions and supply chain expertise. Visit cpr.ca to see the rail advantages of CP. CP-IR
View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cps-executive-vice-president-and-chief-marketing-officer-to-address-the-cibc-western-institutional-investor-conference-on-jan-19-2023-301719605.html
SOURCE Canadian Pacific
|
|
|
