31.05.2022 17:00:00
CP's Executive Vice-President and Chief Marketing Officer to address the UBS Global Industrials and Transportation Conference on June 7, 2022
CALGARY, AB, May 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Canadian Pacific (TSX: CP) (NYSE: CP) Executive Vice-President and Chief Marketing Officer John Brooks will address the UBS Global Industrials and Transportation Conference on June 7, 2022, at 10:30 a.m. ET.
CP will provide access to live audio webcast at investor.cpr.ca. Replays will also be available following the conclusion of the event.
About Canadian Pacific
Canadian Pacific is a transcontinental railway in Canada and the United States with direct links to major ports on the west and east coasts. CP provides North American customers a competitive rail service with access to key markets in every corner of the globe. CP is growing with its customers, offering a suite of freight transportation services, logistics solutions and supply chain expertise. Visit cpr.ca to see the rail advantages of CP. CP-IR
