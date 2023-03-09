|
09.03.2023 21:27:00
CP's President and Chief Executive Officer to address the J.P. Morgan Industrials Conference on March 16, 2023
CALGARY, AB, March 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - Canadian Pacific (TSX: CP) (NYSE: CP) President and Chief Executive Officer Keith Creel will address the J.P. Morgan Industrials Conference on March 16, 2023, at 8:50 a.m. ET.
CP will provide access to the live audio webcast at investor.cpr.ca. A replay will also be available following the conclusion of the event.About Canadian Pacific
Canadian Pacific is a transcontinental railway in Canada and the United States with direct links to major ports on the west and east coasts. CP provides North American customers a competitive rail service with access to key markets in every corner of the globe. CP is growing with its customers, offering a suite of freight transportation services, logistics solutions and supply chain expertise. Visit cpr.ca to see the rail advantages of CP. CP-IR
View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cps-president-and-chief-executive-officer-to-address-the-jp-morgan-industrials-conference-on-march-16-2023-301768399.html
SOURCE Canadian Pacific
