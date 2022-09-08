Jetzt neu! Crypto CFDs von Plus500 auf Axie Infinity, Chainlink, Uniswap & Filecoin. Jetzt in der Demo kostenlos ausprobieren!*-w-
08.09.2022 17:00:00

CP's President and Chief Executive Officer to address the Morgan Stanley 10th Annual Laguna Conference on Sept. 15, 2022

CALGARY, AB, Sept. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Canadian Pacific (TSX: CP) (NYSE: CP) President and Chief Executive Officer Keith Creel will address the Morgan Stanley 10th Annual Laguna Conference on Sept. 15, 2022, at 11:10 a.m. ET.

CP will provide access to live audio webcast at investor.cpr.ca. Replays will also be available following the conclusion of the event.

About Canadian Pacific
Canadian Pacific is a transcontinental railway in Canada and the United States with direct links to major ports on the west and east coasts. CP provides North American customers a competitive rail service with access to key markets in every corner of the globe. CP is growing with its customers, offering a suite of freight transportation services, logistics solutions and supply chain expertise. Visit cpr.ca to see the rail advantages of CP. CP-IR

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cps-president-and-chief-executive-officer-to-address-the-morgan-stanley-10th-annual-laguna-conference-on-sept-15-2022-301620432.html

SOURCE Canadian Pacific

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Canadian Pacific Railway Co. (CPR) 76,95 2,64% Canadian Pacific Railway Co. (CPR)

