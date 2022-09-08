|
08.09.2022 17:00:00
CP's President and Chief Executive Officer to address the Morgan Stanley 10th Annual Laguna Conference on Sept. 15, 2022
CALGARY, AB, Sept. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Canadian Pacific (TSX: CP) (NYSE: CP) President and Chief Executive Officer Keith Creel will address the Morgan Stanley 10th Annual Laguna Conference on Sept. 15, 2022, at 11:10 a.m. ET.
CP will provide access to live audio webcast at investor.cpr.ca. Replays will also be available following the conclusion of the event.
About Canadian Pacific
Canadian Pacific is a transcontinental railway in Canada and the United States with direct links to major ports on the west and east coasts. CP provides North American customers a competitive rail service with access to key markets in every corner of the globe. CP is growing with its customers, offering a suite of freight transportation services, logistics solutions and supply chain expertise. Visit cpr.ca to see the rail advantages of CP. CP-IR
View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cps-president-and-chief-executive-officer-to-address-the-morgan-stanley-10th-annual-laguna-conference-on-sept-15-2022-301620432.html
SOURCE Canadian Pacific
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Canadian Pacific Railway Co. (CPR)mehr Nachrichten
|
27.07.22
|Ausblick: Canadian Pacific Railway gewährt Anlegern Blick in die Bücher (finanzen.net)
|
13.07.22
|Erste Schätzungen: Canadian Pacific Railway zieht Bilanz zum abgelaufenen Quartal (finanzen.net)
|
26.04.22
|Ausblick: Canadian Pacific Railway gibt Ergebnis zum abgelaufenen Quartal bekannt (finanzen.net)
|
12.04.22
|Erste Schätzungen: Canadian Pacific Railway zieht Bilanz zum jüngsten Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)
|
08.04.22
|Canadian Pacific Railway downgraded to neutral from buy at BofA Securities (MarketWatch)
Analysen zu Canadian Pacific Railway Co. (CPR)mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Canadian Pacific Railway Co. (CPR)
|76,95
|2,64%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerUS-Börsen mit freundlichem Wochenausklang -- Nachwirkungen der EZB-Leitzinsentscheidung: ATX geht stärker ins Wochenende -- DAX schließt über 13.000-Punkte-Marke -- Asiens Börsen letztlich in Grün
Der heimische und der deutsche Aktienmarkt konnten am Freitag deutliche zulegen. Die US-Börsen verbuchten Gewinne. Die Börsen in Fernost präsentierten sich vor dem Wochenende freundlich.