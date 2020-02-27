CPSC Posts Recalls to its Web Site

WASHINGTON, Feb. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The CPSC announces today the following recalls are posted in cooperation with the firms listed below. Recalls can be viewed at www.cpsc.gov.

Step2 Recalls Children's Grocery Shopping Carts Due to Laceration Hazard

https://cpsc.gov/Recalls/2020/Step2-Recalls-Childrens-Grocery-Shopping-Carts-Due-to-Laceration-Hazard





Just Blanks Children's Nightgowns Recalled by Ishtex Textile Products Due to Violation of Federal Flammability Standard; Burn Hazard

https://cpsc.gov/Recalls/2020/Just-Blanks-Childrens-Nightgowns-Recalled-by-Ishtex-Textile-Products-Due-to-Violation-of-Federal-Flammability-Standard-Burn-Hazard





Lennox Industries Recalls Ductless Heat Pumps Due to Fire Hazard

https://cpsc.gov/Recalls/2020/Lennox-Industries-Recalls-Ductless-Heat-Pumps-Due-to-Fire-Hazard

