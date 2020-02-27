27.02.2020 17:16:00

CPSC Posts Recalls to its Web Site

WASHINGTON, Feb. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The CPSC announces today the following recalls are posted in cooperation with the firms listed below.  Recalls can be viewed at www.cpsc.gov.

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission is an independent federal agency created by Congress in 1973 and charged with protecting the American public from unreasonable risks of serious injury or death from more than 15,000 types of consumer products under the agency's jurisdiction.

  • Step2 Recalls Children's Grocery Shopping Carts Due to Laceration Hazard
    https://cpsc.gov/Recalls/2020/Step2-Recalls-Childrens-Grocery-Shopping-Carts-Due-to-Laceration-Hazard

  • Just Blanks Children's Nightgowns Recalled by Ishtex Textile Products Due to Violation of Federal Flammability Standard; Burn Hazard
    https://cpsc.gov/Recalls/2020/Just-Blanks-Childrens-Nightgowns-Recalled-by-Ishtex-Textile-Products-Due-to-Violation-of-Federal-Flammability-Standard-Burn-Hazard

  • Lennox Industries Recalls Ductless Heat Pumps Due to Fire Hazard
    https://cpsc.gov/Recalls/2020/Lennox-Industries-Recalls-Ductless-Heat-Pumps-Due-to-Fire-Hazard

