23.12.2020 19:03:00

CPSC Posts Recalls to its Web Site

WASHINGTON, Dec. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The CPSC announces today the following recalls are posted in cooperation with the firms listed below.  Recalls can be viewed at www.cpsc.gov.

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission is an independent federal agency created by Congress in 1973 and charged with protecting the American public from unreasonable risks of serious injury or death from more than 15,000 types of consumer products under the agency's jurisdiction. To report a dangerous product or a product-related injury, call the CPSC hotline at 1-800-638-2772, or visit http://www.saferproducts.gov. Further recall information is available at http://www.cpsc.gov. (PRNewsfoto/U.S. Consumer Product Safety Co)

Note: Due to the extraordinary circumstances surrounding COVID-19, some of the remedies identified in recall press releases may not be available at this time.  Consumers should check with recalling firms for further details.  It is important to remember that CPSC and recalling firms urge consumers not to use recalled products. 

  • GSK Consumer Health Recalls Five Excedrin Brands Due to Failure to Meet Child Resistant Packaging Requirement; Risk of Poisoning
    https://cpsc.gov/Recalls/2021/GSK-Consumer-Health-Recalls-Five-Excedrin-Brands-Due-to-Failure-to-Meet-Child-Resistant-Packaging-Requirement-Risk-of-Poisoning
  • Urban Outfitters Recalls Taper Candle Holders Due to Fire Hazard
    https://www.cpsc.gov/Recalls/2021/Urban-Outfitters-Recalls-Taper-Candle-Holders-Due-to-Fire-Hazard
  • King of Fans Recalls Hampton Bay Mara Ceiling Fans Due to Injury Hazard; Sold Exclusively at Home Depot
    https://www.cpsc.gov/Recalls/2021/King-of-Fans-Recalls-Hampton-Bay-Mara-Ceiling-Fans-Due-to-Injury-Hazard-Sold-Exclusively-at-Home-Depot

About the U.S. CPSC
The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risks of injury or death associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products.  Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually.  CPSC's work to ensure the safety of consumer products has contributed to a decline in the rate of deaths and injuries associated with consumer products over the past 40 years.

Federal law bars any person from selling products subject to a publicly announced voluntary recall by a manufacturer or a mandatory recall ordered by the Commission.

SOURCE U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission

