|
17.02.2021 19:11:00
CPSC Posts Recalls to its Web Site
WASHINGTON, Feb. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The CPSC announces today the following recalls are posted in cooperation with the firms listed below. Recalls can be viewed at www.cpsc.gov.
- National Presto Recalls Smokers Due to Electric Shock Hazard
https://cpsc.gov/Recalls/2021/National-Presto-Recalls-Smokers-Due-to-Electric-Shock-Hazard
- Toro Recalls Power Max Snowthrowers Due to Amputation Hazard
https://cpsc.gov/Recalls/2021/Toro-Recalls-Power-Max-Snowthrowers-Due-to-Amputation-Hazard
- Jimco Lamps Recalls Accent Tables with Charging Receptacles Due to Shock Hazard
https://cpsc.gov/Recalls/2021/Jimco-Lamps-Recalls-Accent-Tables-with-Charging-Receptacles-Due-to-Shock-Hazard
- Primark Recalls Nose Piercing and Body Bars Due to High Levels of Nickel; Risk of Skin Irritation
https://cpsc.gov/Recalls/2021/Primark-Recalls-Nose-Piercing-and-Body-Bars-Due-to-High-Levels-of-Nickel-Risk-of-Skin-Irritation
- Anker Play Products Recalls 10-in-1 Incredible Inventions Science Kit Due to Violation of the Federal Lead Paint Ban
https://cpsc.gov/Recalls/2021/Anker-Play-Products-Recalls-10-in-1-Incredible-Inventions-Science-Kit-Due-to-Violation-of-the-Federal-Lead-Paint-Ban
About the U.S. CPSC
The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risks of injury or death associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. CPSC's work to ensure the safety of consumer products has contributed to a decline in the rate of deaths and injuries associated with consumer products over the past 40 years.
Federal law bars any person from selling products subject to a publicly announced voluntary recall by a manufacturer or a mandatory recall ordered by the Commission.
For lifesaving information:
- Visit CPSC.gov.
- Sign up to receive our e-mail alerts.
- Follow us on Facebook, Instagram @USCPSC and Twitter @USCPSC.
- Report a dangerous product or a product-related injury on www.SaferProducts.gov.
- Call CPSC's Hotline at 800-638-2772 (TTY 301-595-7054).
- Contact a media specialist.
Note: Due to the extraordinary circumstances surrounding COVID-19, some of the remedies identified in recall press releases may not be available at this time. Consumers should check with recalling firms for further details. It is important to remember that CPSC and recalling firms urge consumers not to use recalled products.
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cpsc-posts-recalls-to-its-web-site-301230219.html
SOURCE U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerATX schließt wenig bewegt -- DAX geht mit Verlusten in den Feierabend -- Asiens Märkte letztlich uneins
Der heimische Aktienmarkt zeigte sich am Mittwoch letztlich kaum verändert. Der deutsche Leitindex verbuchte Abschläge. Die Wall Street zeigt sich zur Wochenmitte mit negativer Tendenz. An den Aktienmärkten in Fernost ging es zur am Mittwoch in unterschiedliche Richtungen.