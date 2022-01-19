|
19.01.2022 17:43:00
CPSC Posts Recalls to its Web Site
WASHINGTON, Jan. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The CPSC announces today the following recalls are posted in cooperation with the firms listed below. Recalls can be viewed at www.cpsc.gov.
Mushie & Co Recalls FRIGG Silicone Pacifiers Due to Choking Hazard
https://www.cpsc.gov/Recalls/2022/Mushie-and-Co-Recalls-FRIGG-Silicone-Pacifiers-Due-to-Choking-Hazard
Children's Sleepwear Garments Recalled by Childrensalon Due to Violation of Federal Flammability Standards and Burn Hazard
https://www.cpsc.gov/Recalls/2022/Childrens-Sleepwear-Garments-Recalled-by-Childrensalon-Due-to-Violation-of-Federal-Flammability-Standards-and-Burn-Hazard
About the U.S. CPSC
The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risks of injury or death associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. CPSC's work to ensure the safety of consumer products has contributed to a decline in the rate of injuries associated with consumer products for nearly 50 years.
Federal law bars any person from selling products subject to a publicly announced voluntary recall by a manufacturer or a mandatory recall ordered by the Commission.
For lifesaving information:
- Visit CPSC.gov.
- Sign up to receive our e-mail alerts.
- Follow us on Facebook, Instagram @USCPSC and Twitter @USCPSC.
- Report a dangerous product or a product-related injury on www.SaferProducts.gov.
- Call CPSC's Hotline at 800-638-2772 (TTY 301-595-7054).
- Contact a media specialist.
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cpsc-posts-recalls-to-its-web-site-301464100.html
SOURCE U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerZinsängste belasten: ATX und DAX unter Druck -- Märkte in Fernost gehen mehrheitlich im Minus ins Wochenende
Sowohl der heimische als auch der deutsche Aktienmarkt geben klar nach. Die asiatischen Aktienmärkte fuhren am letzten Handelstag der Woche ebenfalls überwiegend Verluste ein.