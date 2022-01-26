26.01.2022 18:13:00

CPSC Posts Recalls to its Web Site

WASHINGTON, Jan. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The CPSC announces today the following recalls are posted in cooperation with the firms listed below. Recalls can be viewed at www.cpsc.gov.

Children's Nightgowns Recalled by AOSKERA Due to Violation of Federal Flammability Standards and Burn Hazard 
https://www.cpsc.gov/Recalls/2022/Childrens-Nightgowns-Recalled-by-AOSKERA-Due-to-Violation-of-Federal-Flammability-Standards-and-Burn-Hazard 

Eguana Technologies Recalls Evolve Home Energy Storage Systems with LG Battery Due to Fire Hazard
https://www.cpsc.gov/Recalls/2022/Eguana-Technologies-Recalls-Evolve-Home-Energy-Storage-Systems-with-LG-Battery-Due-to-Fire-Hazard 

DEWALT Recalls 18-inch Corded Chain Saws Due to Injury Hazard
https://www.cpsc.gov/Recalls/2022/DeWALT-Recalls-18-inch-Corded-Chain-Saws-Due-to-Injury-Hazard 

Geri-Care Pharmaceuticals Recalls Over-the-Counter Drugs Due to Failure to Meet Child Resistant Packaging Requirement; Risk of Poisoning 
https://www.cpsc.gov/Recalls/2022/Geri-Care-Pharmaceuticals-Recalls-Over-the-Counter-Drugs-Due-to-Failure-to-Meet-Child-Resistant-Packaging-Requirement-Risk-of-Poisoning 

Family Dollar Recalls Beach Loungers Due to Injury Hazard 
https://www.cpsc.gov/Recalls/2022/Family-Dollar-Recalls-Beach-Loungers-Due-to-Injury-Hazard 

About the U.S. CPSC
The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risks of injury or death associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. CPSC's work to ensure the safety of consumer products has contributed to a decline in the rate of injuries associated with consumer products for nearly 50 years.

Federal law bars any person from selling products subject to a publicly announced voluntary recall by a manufacturer or a mandatory recall ordered by the Commission.

