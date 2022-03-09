|
09.03.2022 15:36:00
CPSC Posts Recalls to its Web Site
WASHINGTON, March 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The CPSC announces today the following recalls are posted in cooperation with the firms listed below. Recalls can be viewed at www.cpsc.gov.
Danby Products Recalls Free-Standing and Slide-in Electric and Gas Ranges Due to Tip-Over Hazard and Risk of Burn Injuries
https://www.cpsc.gov/Recalls/2022/Danby-Products-Recalls-Free-Standing-and-Slide-in-Electric-and-Gas-Ranges-Due-to-Tip-Over-Hazard-and-Risk-of-Burn-Injuries
Olight Ecommerce Technology Recalls Flashlights Due to Burn Hazard
https://www.cpsc.gov/Recalls/2022/Olight-Ecommerce-Technology-Recalls-Flashlights-Due-to-Burn-Hazard
Crate and Barrel Recalls Be the Band Music Sets Due to Choking and Suffocation Hazards
https://www.cpsc.gov/Recalls/2022/Crate-and-Barrel-Recalls-Be-the-Band-Music-Sets-Due-to-Choking-and-Suffocation-Hazards
American Honda Recalls Recreational Off-Highway Vehicles (ROVs) Due to Crash and Injury Hazards
https://www.cpsc.gov/Recalls/2022/American-Honda-Recalls-Recreational-Off-Highway-Vehicles-ROVs-Due-to-Crash-and-Injury-Hazards
About the U.S. CPSC
The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risks of injury or death associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. CPSC's work to ensure the safety of consumer products has contributed to a decline in the rate of injuries associated with consumer products for nearly 50 years.
Federal law bars any person from selling products subject to a publicly announced voluntary recall by a manufacturer or a mandatory recall ordered by the Commission.
