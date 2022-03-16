|
16.03.2022 14:52:00
CPSC Posts Recalls to its Web Site
WASHINGTON, March 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The CPSC announces today the following recalls are posted in cooperation with the firms listed below. Recalls can be viewed at www.cpsc.gov.
https://www.cpsc.gov/Recalls/2022/Specialized-Bicycle-Components-Expands-Recall-of-Sirrus-Bicycles-with-Alloy-Cranks-Due-to-Fall-and-Injury-HazardsRH Recalls Illuminated Mirrors Due to Fire and Shock Hazards
https://www.cpsc.gov/Recalls/2022/RH-Recalls-Illuminated-Mirrors-Due-to-Fire-and-Shock-HazardsB. toys Walk 'n' Learn Wooden Activity Toddler Walkers Recalled Due to Choking Hazard; Distributed by Maison Battat
https://www.cpsc.gov/Recalls/2022/B-toys-Walk-n-Learn-Wooden-Activity-Toddler-Walkers-Recalled-Due-to-Choking-Hazard-Distributed-by-Maison-BattatAbout the U.S. CPSC
The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risk of injury or death associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product-related incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. CPSC's work to ensure the safety of consumer products has contributed to a decline in the rate of injuries associated with consumer products over the past 50 years.
Federal law prohibits any person from selling products subject to a Commission ordered recall or a voluntary recall undertaken in consultation with the CPSC.For lifesaving information:
- Visit CPSC.gov.
- Sign up to receive our e-mail alerts.
- Follow us on Facebook, Instagram @USCPSC and Twitter @USCPSC.
- Report a dangerous product or a product-related injury on www.SaferProducts.gov.
- Call CPSC's Hotline at 800-638-2772 (TTY 301-595-7054).

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cpsc-posts-recalls-to-its-web-site-301504139.html
SOURCE U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission
