16.03.2022 14:52:00

CPSC Posts Recalls to its Web Site

WASHINGTON, March 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The CPSC announces today the following recalls are posted in cooperation with the firms listed below. Recalls can be viewed at www.cpsc.gov.

Specialized Bicycle Components Expands Recall of Sirrus Bicycles with Alloy Cranks Due to Fall and Injury Hazards 

https://www.cpsc.gov/Recalls/2022/Specialized-Bicycle-Components-Expands-Recall-of-Sirrus-Bicycles-with-Alloy-Cranks-Due-to-Fall-and-Injury-Hazards 

RH Recalls Illuminated Mirrors Due to Fire and Shock Hazards

https://www.cpsc.gov/Recalls/2022/RH-Recalls-Illuminated-Mirrors-Due-to-Fire-and-Shock-Hazards 

B. toys Walk 'n' Learn Wooden Activity Toddler Walkers Recalled Due to Choking Hazard; Distributed by Maison Battat

https://www.cpsc.gov/Recalls/2022/B-toys-Walk-n-Learn-Wooden-Activity-Toddler-Walkers-Recalled-Due-to-Choking-Hazard-Distributed-by-Maison-Battat 

About the U.S. CPSC

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risk of injury or death associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product-related incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. CPSC's work to ensure the safety of consumer products has contributed to a decline in the rate of injuries associated with consumer products over the past 50 years.

Federal law prohibits any person from selling products subject to a Commission ordered recall or a voluntary recall undertaken in consultation with the CPSC.

