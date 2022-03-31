|
31.03.2022 15:21:00
CPSC Posts Recalls to its Web Site
WASHINGTON, March 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The CPSC announces today the following recalls are posted in cooperation with the firms listed below. Recalls can be viewed at www.cpsc.gov.
Maped Helix USA Recalls Metal Lockable Drug Chests Due to Risk of Poisoning
https://www.cpsc.gov/Recalls/2022/Maped-Helix-USA-Recalls-Metal-Lockable-Drug-Chests-Due-to-Risk-of-Poisoning
PlayMonster Recalls Kid O Hudson Glow Rattles Due to Choking Hazard
https://www.cpsc.gov/Recalls/2022/PlayMonster-Recalls-Kid-O-Hudson-Glow-Rattles-Due-to-Choking-Hazard
Universal Security Instruments Recalls Combination Photoelectric Smoke & Carbon Monoxide Alarms Due to Risk of Failure to Alert Consumers to Hazardous Levels of Carbon Monoxide
https://www.cpsc.gov/Recalls/2022/Universal-Security-Instruments-Recalls-Combination-Photoelectric-Smoke-Carbon-Monoxide-Alarms-Due-to-Risk-of-Failure-to-Alert-Consumers-to-Hazardous-Levels-of-Carbon-Monoxide
