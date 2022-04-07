|
07.04.2022 16:44:00
CPSC Posts Recalls to its Web Site
WASHINGTON, April 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The CPSC announces today the following recalls are posted in cooperation with the firms listed below. Recalls can be viewed at www.cpsc.gov.
Bestar Recalls Wall Beds Due to Serious Impact and Crush Hazards; One Adult Death Reported (Recall Alert)
https://www.cpsc.gov/Recalls/2022/Bestar-Recalls-Wall-Beds-Due-to-Serious-Impact-and-Crush-Hazards-One-Adult-Death-Reported-Recall-Alert
Stokke Recalls Clikk High Chairs Due to Fall and Injury Hazards
https://www.cpsc.gov/Recalls/2022/Stokke-Recalls-Clikk-High-Chairs-Due-to-Fall-and-Injury-Hazards
