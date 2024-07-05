CPSC Recalls: Honda Motorcycles, Power Adapters, Hair Dryers, Children's Pajamas

(RTTNews) - The U.S. Consumer Product safety Commission or CPSC has announced recalls including Honda off-road motorcycles, power adapters, hair dryers, and children's pajamas, citing various reasons.

Torrance, California-based American Honda Motor Co. Inc., affiliated to Japanese automajor Honda Motor Co., has called back about 40,700 units of off-road motorcycles citing crash and injury risks. In addition, Palo Alto, California -based Hatch Baby Inc. recalled about 919,400 units of power adapters sold with Rest 1st Generation Sound Machines due to shock hazard. About 44,352 units of power adapters were sold in Canada.

Further, Los Angeles, California-based Focusee Ltd. recalled about 39,600 units of Tideway hair dryers due to risk of electrocution or shock, while China's ShenZhen Bai Si Te Clothing Ltd. Co., dba SWOMOG called back about 27,400 units of children's pajamas due to burn hazard. They were sold exclusively on Amazon.com.

In most of the recalls, consumers are urged to immediately stop using the recalled product, and contact the respective firm for either a free repair, replacement or refund, depending on each product.

Honda Motorcycles

American Honda Motor's recall involves model year 2023-2024 off-road motorcycles with model numbers CRF50F, CRF110F, and CRF125F. The CRF50F and CRF110F models were sold in red or white colors. The CRF125F was sold in red color.

The vehicles, manufactured in China, were sold at Honda dealers across the United States from September 2022 through May 2024 for between $1,700 and $3,900.

According to the agency, the grip can detach from the handlebar, posing crash and injury hazards. The recall was initiated after the firm received one report of a crash, resulting in a knee injury.

Consumers are urged to immediately stop using the recalled off-road motorcycles, and contact American Honda Motor to schedule an appointment for a free inspection and repair.

Hatch Baby Power Adapters

Hatch Baby's recall involves AC power adapters sold with some units of the Rest 1st Generation Sound Machine. The impacted power adapters have model number CYAP05 050100U. They have a white rectangular plastic housing that plugs directly into the wall socket.

The China-made power adapters were sold online at Hatch.co and Amazon.com, and at BuyBuyBaby, Target, Walmart, Nordstrom, Pottery Barn Kids and BestBuy stores nationwide. They were sold from January 2019 through September 2022 for between $60 and $70 with certain Rest 1st Generation sound machines, and on Amazon.com from January 2019 through May 2024 for between $60 and $200 with certain Rest 1st Generation sound machines.

The CPSC noted that the plastic housing surrounding the AC power adapter can come off when removing the adapter from the power outlet, leaving the power prongs exposed and posing a shock hazard to consumers.

The firm has received 19 reports of the plastic housing surrounding the AC power adapter coming off, including two reports of minor electrical shock.

Consumers are asked to contact Hatch for a free replacement power adapter.

Tideway Hair Dryers

Focusee's recall involves Tideway High-Speed Hair Dryers PRO M01 with two speed adjustments. The hair dryers come with a nozzle, and were sold in white with gold on the bottom of the handle.

They were made in China and sold online at TikTokShop.com, Shopify.com and other websites from November 2023 through March 2024 for about $170.

The handheld hair dryers lack an immersion protection device, posing an electrocution or shock hazard to consumers if it falls into water when plugged in. However, the company has not received any reports of incidents or injuries so far.

Consumers can get a free replacement if contacting the firm.

SWOMOG Children's Pajamas

SWOMOG's recall involves children's two-piece pajama sets sold in satin and ribbed modal fabrics in various sizes and colors. They were manufactured in China between May 2022 and October 2023, and sold on Amazon.com from May 2022 through January 2024 for between $16 to $43.

According to the agency, the children's pajama sets violate the federal flammability standards for children's sleepwear, posing a burn hazard to children. However, no incidents or injuries were reported so far related to the recalled products.

Consumers are urged to contact SWOMOG to receive a full refund.