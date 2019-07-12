CPSC Warns Consumers in Tropical Storm Barry's Path to Take Precautions When Using Portable Generators

WASHINGTON, July 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Tropical Storm Barry could become the first hurricane of the season before its expected landfall in Louisiana Saturday morning. The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is alerting consumers to take precautions. Consumers need to be especially careful during power outages, as the risk of carbon monoxide (CO) poisoning and fire increase. Here's how you can keep your family safe.

Use portable gas generators safely. Read the label on your generator and the owner's manual BEFORE use.

If you lose power, use your generator OUTSIDE your house ONLY , at least 20 feet from your home.

your house , at least 20 feet from your home. NEVER use a generator inside a home, garage or shed. Carbon monoxide from generators is poisonous and can KILL you in minutes. CO is called the "invisible killer" because you cannot see it or smell it.

Make sure you have working CO alarms in your home.

Make sure you have working smoke alarms too. Check the batteries!

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risks of injury or death associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products under the agency's jurisdiction. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. CPSC is committed to protecting consumers and families from products that pose a fire, electrical, chemical or mechanical hazard. CPSC's work to ensure the safety of consumer products - such as toys, cribs, power tools, cigarette lighters and household chemicals – contributed to a decline in the rate of deaths and injuries associated with consumer products over the past 40 years.

For more lifesaving information, follow us on Facebook, Instagram @USCPSC and Twitter @USCPSC or sign up to receive our e-mail alerts. To report a dangerous product or a product-related injury go online to www.SaferProducts.gov or call CPSC's Hotline at 800-638-2772 or teletypewriter at 301-595-7054 for the hearing impaired.

