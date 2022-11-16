CPSC Warns Consumers to Immediately Stop Using "My Bouncer Little Castle" Bounce Houses Due to Strangulation Risk; Death of 4-Year-Old Boy Reported

WASHINGTON, Nov. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is warning consumers about the risk of entrapment and strangulation presented by inflatable bounce houses with a hoop sold under the name "My Bouncer Little Castle" on Amazon.com, eBay.com, Sears.com and other online retailers.

CPSC is aware of one fatal incident where a four-year old boy was found with the hoop of the bounce house around his neck. The hoop became entangled and twisted, constricting the boy's airway, resulting in strangulation and death. The agency is also aware of one additional report of a child being entrapped in the hoop but avoiding injury.

The bounce houses have a yellow hoop attached to a green pillar inside the main bounce house. The hoops were tested and failed to meet the ASTM voluntary standard intended to reduce the risk of accidental head or neck entrapment in inflatable play devices.

The bounce houses measure 88 inches long, 118 inches wide and 72 inches high. They have been sold since at least April 2013 under the name "My Bouncer Little Castle", or a similar name, for between $100 to $200.

CPSC urges consumers not to purchase or sell these bounce houses and to stop using and dispose of these products immediately. Report a dangerous product or a product-related injury on www.SaferProducts.gov.

About the U.S. CPSC

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risk of injury or death associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product-related incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. CPSC's work to ensure the safety of consumer products has contributed to a decline in the rate of injuries associated with consumer products over the past 50 years.

Federal law prohibits any person from selling products subject to a Commission ordered recall or a voluntary recall undertaken in consultation with the CPSC.

Release Number: 23-047

